Local Crime & Public Safety

Former Metro transit police officer guilty of civil rights violation

By
November 16, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. EST
A District jury convicted a former Metro Transit officer for a violating the civil rights of a rider by beating him with a baton without justification in 2018, prosecutors said.

A grand jury returned a two-count indictment in 2019 that alleged Andra Vance, 48, used a metal baton to strike and choke a rider identified in court files as “D.C.,” prosecutors said in a statement. He was prosecuted on one count of deprivation of rights and a second count for the choking, the statement said.

Wednesday’s verdict acquitted Vance of the choking, authorities said.

During a week-long trial, prosecutors said the encounter happened after the rider became angry when transit workers confiscated an invalid fare card at the Anacostia Metro Station on Feb. 16, 2018.

Vance attacked D.C. with the baton when the rider complained to the officer, and continued to chase and hit him as he fled from the station, prosecutors said.

Transit officials said Vance was fired in March 2019.

