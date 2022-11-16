Former Metro transit police officer guilty of civil rights violation

A District jury convicted a former Metro Transit officer for a violating the civil rights of a rider by beating him with a baton without justification in 2018, prosecutors said.

A grand jury returned a two-count indictment in 2019 that alleged Andra Vance, 48, used a metal baton to strike and choke a rider identified in court files as “D.C.,” prosecutors said in a statement. He was prosecuted on one count of deprivation of rights and a second count for the choking, the statement said.