Former Metro transit police officer guilty of civil rights violation

A District jury convicted a former Metro Transit officer for a violating the civil rights of a rider by beating him with a baton without justification in 2018, prosecutors said.
Wednesday’s verdict acquitted Vance of the choking, authorities said.
During a week-long trial, prosecutors said the encounter happened after the rider became angry when transit workers confiscated an invalid fare card at the Anacostia Metro Station on Feb. 16, 2018.
Vance attacked D.C. with the baton when the rider complained to the officer, and continued to chase and hit him as he fled from the station, prosecutors said.
Transit officials said Vance was fired in March 2019.