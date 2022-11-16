U-Va. shooter fired at football player as he slept, prosecutor says

Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A witness told police that the 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three football players and wounding two others on campus seemed to be aiming at particular people — rather than firing randomly — and shot one of the players as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley offered the new details of the shooting at a court appearance for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is facing second-degree murder charges for the slayings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Jones was ordered was held without bond until his next hearing, which is scheduled for December 8.

The hearing was the first time Jones had been seen in public since authorities say he opened fire on his schoolmates Sunday evening, as they arrived on campus after returning from a trip to see a play about Emmett Till in D.C. Police arrested him the next morning about 80 miles away from U-Va., ending a twelve-hour manhunt that shut down Charlottesville and had students barricading their doors with dorm furniture and making self-defense weapons out of Van Gogh paintings.

Advertisement

Jones — appearing via a video feed from jail in black and white jail garb — looked directly into the camera, occasionally scratching his beard and glancing down. He answered questions from the judge, mostly with “yes sir,” and at one point told the judge that he recently worked at the Boys & Girls Club in Charlottesville, earning about $360 biweekly for eight hours of service. A judge appointed public defender Elizabeth P. Murtagh to represent him until he hires an attorney.

“We are all grieving and saddened and devastated by these events in our community,” Hingeley said at a news conference afterward, declining to reveal other details of the investigation. “All of us in this community care for the victims families and wish for the speedy recovery of those being treated at the hospital, who were wounded, and wish that there can be comfort for the family members of the victims who died in this terrible tragedy.”

Jones is also facing malicious wounding charges for shooting and injuring two others. The witness told police that Chandler “sunk to the floor” after Jones shot him while he slept, Hingeley said in court.

There was still little known about what motivated the shooting and whether there was any particular reason that most of the victims were on the football team, which Jones played for briefly his freshman year. U-Va. Athletic Director Carla Williams said at a news conference Tuesday that she was not aware of any interactions between Jones and members on the current roster.

Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old U-Va. neuroscience major who witnessed the shooting, said that Jones did not know many students on the trip. They were mostly from a class focused on African American playwrights, and Jones had been invited along by their professor because he was taking a social-justice class with her. Lynch said Jones sat in the back of the bus on the long trip back from Charlottesville, before some of her classmates heard him say something to the effect of “You guys are always messing with me.” Then, she said, he started to fire. She remembered the bus smelling like smoke and her friend, Davis, facedown in the middle of the bus.

Advertisement

A student had previously told university officials that Jones had claimed to possess a gun, U-Va. officials said, which caused an internal threat assessment team to launch an investigation into the 22-year-old. Investigators were unable to speak with Jones himself, according to U-Va. officials, despite making efforts to do so.

But officials learned that Jones had a concealed-weapon conviction in 2021 in Chesterfield County — a conviction they said he failed to disclose, which could subject him to discipline.

Brian Coy, a U-Va. spokesman, said the university had emailed Jones on Oct. 26 to warn him that he faced the imminent possibility of disciplinary action and to urge him to talk with U-Va. officials. But on Tuesday, Coy said the school had failed to report Jones to a student-run judiciary committee after learning he had not disclosed the conviction, revising the school’s earlier account that such a report had been made.

Jones’s court appearance coincided with the first day of university classes since his rampage, and it seemed like every corner of campus had spent the last few days preparing to help students make a slow return to collegiate life.

Advertisement

The University president had opened up his family home to students “to hang out with each other and a dog or cat, or two,” he said in a campuswide email. A student group had put on a movie night with one room designated to watch “Cars,” and another room for people to grieve. A business fraternity had canceled their formal and replaced it with a low-key pizza night. And though classes resumed Wednesday, the university told undergraduates they did not have to complete any graded assignments or take exams before Thanksgiving break.

The energy on campus was subdued. Students in coffee shops took breaks in their economics homework to discuss whether they should reach out to friends who witnessed the attack. Others talked about the Monday night vigil, when thousands of students had converged on the South Lawn to silently honor their slain classmates.

That night, members of the football team had huddled together at the front of the lawn, with the sounds of their embraces echoing across the throngs of students.

“Love you man,” one player had said, gripping another’s back.

At one point, a player had started to uncontrollably wail. People who appeared to be staff with the football team then huddled around him, wrapping the young man in their arms. Only his feet were visible. Only his screams could be heard: “He’s gone.”

GiftOutline Gift Article