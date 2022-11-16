Teenage student pedestrian fatally struck crossing Columbia Pike, Va.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Watch as Lt. Dan Spital updates the community on a fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church.https://t.co/s5wZ7O4nG3 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 16, 2022 A teenage high school student was struck and killed in a crosswalk on Columbia Pike in Virginia on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital said at a news conference that the juvenile pedestrian, whose name was not released, was struck while in a crosswalk in Falls Church around 9 a.m. The teenager was crossing Columbia Pike from east to west near Barcroft View Terrace, Spital said, and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Columbia Pike.

The driver remained on the scene, and witnesses tried to render lifesaving measures, according to Spital, but the victim died.

“A heartbreaking case that’s honestly difficult to talk about,” Spital said.

Spital said police were coordinating with Fairfax County Public Schools and would not yet release the name of the student’s school. No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Spital said traffic enforcement would try to eliminate crashes at the intersection and ensure that drivers stayed at or below the 35 mph speed limit.

“Please be vigilant,” Spital said. “Please look around. ... Pedestrians do have a right of way in that crosswalk.”

