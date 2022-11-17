Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“It’s not a vacation,” boomed the coach, who was dressed in snowpants for the two-hour practice on a dark, November evening. The helmets in front of him popcorned as the players did little jumps to stay warm in the huddle. “It’s not a vacation. It’s a business trip.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The 11-and-under division of the DMV Knights Gold Boyz — a team that practices on a soggy home field that always has drainage issues just seven miles from the Capitol dome — are headed to Florida next month for the Super Bowl of kid football, something they were hoping for all season.

At least, they hope they’ll all go. There are some questions.

“The plan right now is to borrow a van to try and get the rest of them there,” said Eboni Riddick, the team mom who is scrambling to find a way to get all the players — and as many parents and coaches as possible — to Florida, even the ones who can’t afford to buy cleats — let alone a plane ticket.

For most of the teams going to the United Youth Football League National Championships — the ones who got group airplane fares so the parents can see their kids play the big time, the ones planning side trips to Disney and Universal Studios — the questions looming over a season are about skill, ability, talent and dedication.

Will the kids be good enough to make it to the playoffs?

That’s not the question for the Gold Boyz.

“This team? They were the Capital Beltway League champions four times,” said Riddick, 45, who was out there in the cold with other moms. They stand outside to watch practice, then hop in the car to warm up — not for long stretches, which would eat up gas.

“They took it as 6U, 7U, 8U and 10U,” Riddick said. “The only one they didn’t win 9U. That was covid.”

When you’re tight-roping the poverty line, when you’re being raised by a single parent (as most of the Gold Boyz are), when your family lost any cushion it might have had when jobs evaporated during covid, the questions are different. The questions are about if, they’re about how.

The rising cost of youth sports is cruel for families already fighting their way through the day. “For some sports, average annual costs are over $1,000 — and can balloon well into five figures,” according to the Aspen Institute’s Project Play. It’s registration fees that didn’t exist 25 years ago, pricey equipment, more and more travel. About 1 in 10 parents who talked to Lending Tree in a recent survey said they’ll go into debt to fund their kids’ team fees, travel and equipment.

Among families that make less than $25,000, only 23.6 percent of kids played a sport. But when a family income soars to $100,000 and more, 43.2 percent of kids are on a team, according to the Aspen Institute’s analysis of the Sports and Fitness Industry’s numbers for 2020.

Despite the financial odds being against them, the Gold Boyz made it to the Florida game once before, in 2019. Families did Krispy Kreme and calendar sales, pulled rush hour shifts at intersections holding out buckets. They sacrificed all year. The team placed fourth in the nation.

I met another team six years ago — the District Heights Chiefs — who were facing the same problem. They were totally unprepared for the Florida trip and did it on a budget — staying at a horrible motel that had a shooting right outside. (Readers donated when they heard their story and they were able to upgrade their accommodations.)

But the Knights were confident the trip was coming and they were all able to swing it — the Safeway cashier, the truck driver, the home health-care worker — they all got there.

This year, there are some questions. For Jennifer Thomas, 42, who struggled to recover after losing her temporary job as a school aide during the covid shutdown, a new position brought welcome certainty.

“For a while, I didn’t think we could make it,” she said, of the trip.

Her son, Josiah Outten, can’t wait to feel the warm air in Florida.

“That was what I remember,” said Josiah, 11, from his trip to the last big game when he was 6. “It was warm. In December!”

Josiah believes he’s a great wide receiver because he’s good at math. He can read distances and trajectories with his brain and his body. He’s there for every practice, three days a week.

As soon as I got to the practice at a park in Forestville, Md. and tried to pick my way through the flooded areas, I saw a spectacular catch by a tiny No. 8, flying through the air.

“That’s Josiah,” Riddick told me. Of course.

I wondered which kid was her son. Her husband has been head coach for the team since the kids were 5 and 6 years old, following them as they rose through the age brackets. She’s been team mom all those years, too. They dedicate hours — three, two-hour practices during the week, games and fundraising activities all weekend — to the Gold Boyz.

“Ha!” she laughed. “Our boys are in college.”

Seriously?

“Yeah, one is playing football. He’s in Ohio. And the other is playing basketball in Pennsylvania,” she said. “As soon as our kids aged out? We went right back down to 6U to start all over again. None of them are our kids. Well, all of them are our kids.”

Riddick takes attendance every practice. The Riddicks ask to see report cards. If behavior at school is a problem, the kids pay for it on the field — push-ups, sprints, extra laps.

“It’s my purpose,” Horace Riddick, 48, a school building engineer said, of coaching. “It’s what I was supposed to do.”

The Riddicks have the savings to fly to Florida, but unless those last few players’ families come up with the money, they’re going to borrow the van and do the 15-hour drive to get them all there. They’re back to the donation sales and curbside requests. This time, they set up a GoFundMe page.

“Seventeen days!” boomed assistant coach Chris Coates, at the end of practice. “You’ve got everything you need out here. Two straight weeks of straight gas. No breaks. You’ve got 17 days!”

That gave team mom some anxiety. She’s got 17 days to get them all there.

