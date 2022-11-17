Father identifies teenager killed by driver in Baileys Crossroads area

Gift Article Share

A father said his daughter, Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, was the teenager who was struck by a driver and killed in a crosswalk on Columbia Pike in Baileys Crossroads on Wednesday morning. Fermin Diaz Argueta confirmed the girl’s name in a brief phone call with The Washington Post. The family also started a GoFundMe page.

“Lesly was a beautiful angel who had many dreams to be a nurse,” Diaz Argueta, the father, wrote Wednesday on the GoFundMe page. “Sadly she had a tragic accident. She dreamed to be successful in school and help her family out.”

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, Fairfax County Police said Thursday. Police said the teenager was crossing Columbia Pike from Barcroft View Terrace when the driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling west on Columbia Pike struck her.

The father said his daughter just turned 17 on Nov. 10. He said she was a junior at Justice High School.

“Any loss of a staff member, student, or their loved one, deeply impacts our entire FCPS family,” a Fairfax County schools spokesperson said. “We will always offer counseling and support to our community during these difficult times. Above all else, we respect the privacy of those who are grieving.”

Police have not announced any charges for the driver, who stayed at the scene after hitting the teenager. Police said they were investigating whether speed played a role in the crash, though they do not believe alcohol was involved.

Police said this crash was the 18th pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County this year. There were 11 pedestrian-related fatal crashes at this time in 2021.

