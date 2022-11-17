Number injured in Gaithersburg condo blast increases to 14

Gift Article Share

Officials raised the number of people hurt in an explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex to 14. Two of the victims had critical injuries and on Thursday, officials said, only one remains hospitalized. His condition had been upgraded to stable. Authorities said they had been able to account for residents in all but one of the apartment units following the Wednesday blast. Crews were still on the scene searching the building and dealing with debris and major structural damage. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said at the Thursday briefing that "nobody has determined the cause at this point."

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday along Quince Orchard Boulevard.

At Thursday morning’s briefing, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein said heavy equipment and a crane had been brought in overnight to start to deal with the debris. He said the building, which was built in the late 1960s, has a “concrete, pre-stressed material” that’s similar to what’s found in a parking garage and those are “large, heavy concrete slabs that have created a pancake” and collapsed structure inside the buildings. That structure, he said, “plays significantly into the stability issues of the building” so there were not plans to send rescue “personnel inside the building.”

Dogs trained to smell live bodies and cadavers had walked in the debris area Wednesday and had not picked up any concrete scents. Those dogs were back on the scene Thursday, officials said, and working in areas where they could go safely.

The units in the complex have natural gas stoves and share natural gas dryers in their community laundry rooms. After the explosion, firefighters saw an open gas line in the floor of the damaged building that was feeding a fire. But what caused the explosion wasn’t known.

“The question is, did the explosion cause the eruption in the gas line, or did a gas leak lead to the explosion?” said Earl Stoddard, an assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery County’s government. “That’s really what’s being investigated at this point.”

About 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County’s 911 center reported a crush of calls about an explosion in the area of the 800 block of Quince Orchard — in one of the apartment buildings or possibly at a nearby school or pool house.

Firefighters, some of them from a station just three minutes away, arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Roughly 100 firefighters responded.

Eight of the 10 people taken to hospitals — four children and four adults — suffered moderate injuries, officials said.

By 10 a.m., the fire had been knocked down, and a preliminary search was being done of the three-story building. Large sections of at least one building collapsed.

When fire officials arrived at the scene and started talking to residents, some said they had smelled gas in the morning, but authorities said they had received no 911 calls reporting a smell of gas before the initial call for the fire and possible explosion. Nine units collapsed or were damaged in the incident across two buildings.

Goldstein said that an initial search had found evidence of a “gas-fed fire in the basement.” At Thursday morning’s briefing, Goldstein said that because the fire started when most people had gone to work or taken their children to school it was a “great factor toward a lower number of people being in the building at the time of the explosion.”

On Wednesday, Andre Francis, a spokesman for Washington Gas, said the utility came to the scene and shut off the gas by an outside valve.

“Qualified technicians have conducted a leak survey at the incident location and surrounding area. No issues have been found,” Francis said, adding that “we will continue to support the active response to the incident.”

Goldstein said even though there have been two other natural explosions in the county in recent years he sees no connection, noting that “each of them is unique and separate in how it developed.”

