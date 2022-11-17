Family of Bijan Ghaisar marks five years since Park Police killing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five years after two Park Police officers fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar in Fairfax County as he tried to drive away, the pain is still fresh for his family. The tears still flow from his father’s eyes, his mother still visits his grave daily, his sister still feels like their lives remain in limbo. They will gather at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday night, as they have on the previous anniversaries, to again commemorate their sudden loss and reflect on a justice system that they say has failed to hold anyone accountable.

For families of homicide victims, the process of charging and trying a suspect is often about two years, sometimes more if a civil suit is involved. But for families of police shooting victims, the process is almost always much longer. Charging decisions sometimes take years, and subsequent trials or lawsuits create further distance to the end of the tunnel. When the Justice Department is involved, as opposed to local prosecutors, a decision on charging an officer takes an average of three years, a 2018 Washington Post analysis found.

The family of Bijan Ghaisar was shocked by the slow movement of the justice system. Ghaisar was an accountant who worked for his father in McLean, where he grew up, and had recently moved into his own apartment in Tysons. He was 25 when he was fatally shot and would now be 30. Though the officers who killed Ghaisar were criminally charged, a judge threw out the case even before any trial — deciding that it was “necessary and proper” for the police to fire their guns. Though the Park Police were sued in civil court, no settlement or trial occurred there either.

“As there has been virtually no accountability in the past five years,” Ghaisar’s sister Negeen Ghaisar said, “there has been no closure and no healing that I have felt in my brother’s murder. The pain is still raw for me, for everyone who loved Bijan and for anyone who wishes for this country’s systems to uphold their stated values.”

The Justice Department, which is defending the Park Police officers in the civil case, issued a statement Wednesday saying it “continues to express its sincerest condolences to the Ghaisar family for the death of their son.” The statement noted that even though it had not found evidence this year to reopen the case, it remained “committed to investigating allegations of unreasonable force by law enforcement officers.”

Video released by Fairfax County Police in January 2018 shows U.S. Park Police chasing, and shooting at Bijan Ghaisar's vehicle in 2017. (Video: Fairfax County Police Dept.)

With their civil suit against the Park Police, the Ghaisars are seeking to hold the police department accountable and to have the officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, answer their questions for the first time. They want to hear why Vinyard, 41, and Amaya, 43, fired 10 times into Bijan Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee as he tried to slowly maneuver the Jeep around their marked police vehicle on Nov. 17, 2017. Ghaisar survived for 10 days in a coma before he died.

In civil suits, each side conducts pretrial depositions of the key witnesses on the other side so that the facts and arguments can be narrowed down for a judge or jury. But in the Ghaisars’ suit, the officers invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, while the criminal case against them was pending and refused to answer questions in depositions. The suit was then paused while the criminal case played out.

Now there are no criminal charges. The Justice Department, under both Attorney General William P. Barr (R) and Attorney General Merrick Garland (D), declined to pursue the case. In Virginia, a federal judge dismissed the criminal charges filed by the Fairfax County prosecutor’s office and newly elected Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) withdrew the state’s appeal.

So last month, the officers appeared for depositions again. And again, they refused to answer questions about why they shot Ghaisar, court records show. The officers are not defendants in the civil case, only the Park Police, but the fate of their jobs remains undecided after five years.

The Ghaisars have now asked the federal court in Alexandria to order Vinyard and Amaya to answer the questions. Their motion was referred to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis, who has previously taken a dim view of the Justice Department’s tactics, ordering their lawyers in 2020 to turn over the FBI investigative file to the Ghaisars’ lawyers within a week.

During the FBI’s investigation, Vinyard met with agents and gave a statement, and Amaya’s lawyer provided a “proffer” statement of his client’s version of events. Both officers claimed that Ghaisar drove his Jeep at Amaya, though the video shows that the Jeep slowly rolling away from the officer. An FBI re-creation of the shooting, submitted by Fairfax prosecutors, also showed that Amaya was not in the path of the Jeep, particularly when Vinyard ran into the scene from behind and fired the fatal shots.

Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton did not mention the FBI’s re-creation when he dismissed the criminal case in a short order last year. The order did not cite the briefs from either side and simply ruled: “The officers’ decision to discharge their firearms was necessary and proper under the circumstances and there is no evidence that the officers acted with malice, criminal intent, or any improper motivation.”

Now Hilton will rule on the Ghaisars’ civil case as well, after an error in the clerk’s office resulted in the criminal case being reassigned to him. Under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows private citizens to sue the federal government in certain circumstances, all cases are decided by judges rather than juries. So, no jury will ever see or rule on the five-minute video of the incident recorded by a Fairfax County police in-car camera.

Court records show that Ghaisar had been smoking marijuana as he headed south down the George Washington Memorial Parkway from McLean, and then drove away from a fender bender in Alexandria in which his Jeep stopped and was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. Vinyard and Amaya began pursuing Ghaisar south on the parkway and called for backup from Fairfax police. Police dispatch recordings show that the officers were told, and acknowledged, that Ghaisar was the victim in the fender bender, but both officers said in their proffers in 2019 that they didn’t know that.

Fairfax Lt. Dan Gohn joined the chase, and his camera captured two stops in which Ghaisar twice drove off as Amaya ran at the Jeep with his gun drawn. At the third stop, with Gohn’s cruiser directly behind Ghaisar’s Jeep, Vinyard stopped the Park Police vehicle in front of the Jeep, and when Ghaisar again tried to drive off, both officers fired five shots, federal prosecutors said, with four striking Ghaisar in the head.

“The last five years have been indescribable,” said Kelly Ghaisar, Bijan Ghaisar’s mother. She has organized numerous protests outside the Interior Department, outside the Justice Department, even outside the police station where Amaya and Vinyard worked, seeking to have the officers charged or fired. Attorneys for Amaya and Vinyard declined to comment for this article.

“Losing a child is an unbearable experience with an everlasting effect,” Kelly Ghaisar said. “Yet losing Bijan was the worst way to lose a loved one, followed by betrayal of a country that I choose to call home.” She and her husband, James Ghaisar, immigrated in the 1980s from Iran, where her father was a police chief.

Disbelief is the emotion the Ghaisars have frequently expressed over the years, beginning with the knock on their door at 1 a.m. by two Park Police officers, five hours after the incident, telling them that their son had been involved in a shooting. Ghaisar was nonviolent and opposed to guns, his family said. The police wouldn’t tell them what happened, the Ghaisars said, and they learned only while watching the news in a hospital waiting room. The Park Police’s behavior for the first few days at the hospital, in which the Ghaisars said they were prevented from staying with or touching their comatose son, is part of their pending lawsuit.

The Park Police issued a short news release that morning, refused to identify the officers and have declined to discuss the incident ever since.

The Ghaisars were further in disbelief when they were shown the video of the shooting, which Kelly Ghaisar could not watch. They said they also could not believe that the Justice Department took two years to rule on the case and that a federal judge would ultimately say the officers’ actions were “necessary and proper.”

And the Ghaisars said they could not believe that after Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano appealed the dismissal, state attorney general Miyares withdrew the appeal and dropped the case, saying that “persecuting the police was the wrong response.” The Ghaisars asked the Justice Department to reconsider charges but were twice rejected.

After the Justice Department’s second refusal to reconsider charges, Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked the Interior Department’s inspector general in June to investigate. But the inspector general has declined to say whether he will take on the case.

“When people ask me how I am doing,” Kelly Ghaisar said, “my answer is: I was much better last year at this time,” before the actions by Miyares and the Justice Department. “I am angry and even more fired up for justice that has been delayed and denied.”

Vinyard and Amaya remain on paid administrative leave, a Park Police spokesman said, and have not returned to active duty since the shooting. They have not spoken publicly about the case. The Park Police have never conducted an internal affairs investigation of the case. Instead, the Interior Department last year simply informed Vinyard and Amaya that they would be fired for violating policy. The officers challenged the firing, saying it violated established procedures for investigating and disciplining officers, and the case remains pending.

