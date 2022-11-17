Mother charged in disappearance of her children testifies briefly at hearing

Gift Article Share

The Montgomery County mother charged with murder in the 2014 disappearance of her two children testified briefly Thursday during her competency hearing. Catherine Hoggle, sitting hunched at the defense table beside her attorney, drew her sanitary mask below her chin and engaged in a series of questions and answers with the judge.

The back-and-forth followed a lengthy debate between prosecution and defense about whether such an inquiry would shed any light on her mental state, which has been examined by several psychiatrists since she was taken into custody after her children Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2, vanished. She was not placed under oath, and the questioning began with basics, including her name, age (36) and date of birth.

“Do you know what evidence is?” Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan asked.

“Yes, sir,” Hoggle answered, in a voice that people in the courtroom strained to hear.

“Now I don’t want you to tell me anything about the circumstances in this case but, generally, what is evidence?”

“Something that makes things … something that’s used in a case, good or bad,” Hoggle replied.

When asked whether someone should talk to an attorney if they’re charged with a crime, Hoggle said, “I’m not sure.” The judge also asked her questions about what attorneys do and whether she understood the concept of attorney-client privilege.

“What should an attorney know?” the judge asked.

“What happened at the alleged crime.”

“Is there anything else they should know?”

“I can’t think of anything,” Hoggle replied, adding: “I’m not good at public speaking.”

After Hoggle finished her testimony, the judge asked a forensic psychiatrist, who was listening, whether the colloquy had altered his stated opinion that Hoggle — who has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and psychotic — was unfit to stand trial.

No, the doctor said, it did not. He had testified earlier that a battery of extremely powerful medications had not returned her to a level of mental competency even though the drugs inflicted troubling side effects.

Since her arrest Hoggle has been determined unfit to stand trial and committed for treatment in the hopes of restoring her mental health.

David Felsen, Hoggle’s defense attorney, said Thursday that the judge’s questioning shed no more light on the question of whether Hoggle would be able not just to understand the basics of a legal proceeding but also be able to assist in her defense. That question, Felsen said, has been investigated and answered by a series of psychiatrists who believe Hoggle is seriously mentally ill and unlikely to regain the necessary sensibility to stand trial.

The judge has yet to rule on the issue, and the hearing will continue next week, when State’s Attorney John McCarthy will have a chance to cross-examine the doctor.

