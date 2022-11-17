Prince George’s sheriff Melvin High dies at 78

During his time in Prince George’s, High guided the department through a tumultuous time as the agency was forced to make policy and structural changes while under a federal consent decree.
High was in his final months as sheriff, having decided earlier this year to step down from the position. Voters selected Lt. Col. John D.B. Carr, High’s assistant sheriff, for the job in the November election.
High was a mentor to Carr for his entire career at the sheriff’s office, guiding him as he developed through the ranks, Carr said in an interview. High promoted Carr to lieutenant colonel and always made himself available. He talked about sports and his personal life, offering insight on “how to balance everything.”
“His life was about service,” Carr said. “He’s always been community first, in the forefront of law enforcement, police and community relations.
“He will definitely missed, not just within our agency but within the public safety profession. He touched many lives.”