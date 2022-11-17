Prince George’s sheriff Melvin High dies at 78

Gift Article Share

Prince George’s sheriff Melvin High, who held the office for 12 years after serving as the county’s police chief, has died at age 78. High was a law enforcement fixture in the region, starting his career in 1969 at the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., where he retired as assistant chief in 1993. He then became chief of the Norfolk Police Department before taking over as chief of the Prince George’s County Police Department from 2003 to 2008.

During his time in Prince George’s, High guided the department through a tumultuous time as the agency was forced to make policy and structural changes while under a federal consent decree.

High was in his final months as sheriff, having decided earlier this year to step down from the position. Voters selected Lt. Col. John D.B. Carr, High’s assistant sheriff, for the job in the November election.

High was a mentor to Carr for his entire career at the sheriff’s office, guiding him as he developed through the ranks, Carr said in an interview. High promoted Carr to lieutenant colonel and always made himself available. He talked about sports and his personal life, offering insight on “how to balance everything.”

“His life was about service,” Carr said. “He’s always been community first, in the forefront of law enforcement, police and community relations.

“He will definitely missed, not just within our agency but within the public safety profession. He touched many lives.”

