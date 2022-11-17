Man, teen shot aboard Metrobus near charter school in Southeast D.C.

Gift Article Share

A man and a female teenager were shot aboard a Metrobus near a charter school in Southeast Washington Thursday morning, according to D.C. and Metro Transit police. Both victims are expected to survive, officials said, adding it appears the man was targeted and the young female was a bystander. The victims are not affiliated with KIPP D.C. Legacy College Preparatory school at 8th and Yuma streets SE, steps from where the shooting occurred, according to a KIPP spokesman.

But some students from the school were aboard the A2 Metrobus when the shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to a letter to parents from the school in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

The letter, shared by a school spokesman, says students who were on the bus “are all safe and have been accounted for at the school.” The school did not go into lockdown, the letter says, adding “our teachers and staff did a great job of securing the campus.”

D.C. police said they were looking for an assailant who appeared to be about 17 years old. No arrest had been made as late Thursday morning.

A Metro spokeswoman, Sherri Ly, said the shooting appears to have occurred during an argument between two men on the bus. One of the men shot the other man, she said, and “the bullet then ricocheted off the floor, striking the juvenile female.” One of the victims was found on the bus, police said, and another had exited and was found outside.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, who was at a Metro board meeting Thursday, said he was aware of the shooting.

He said police have launched a redeployment plan in recent months that includes more officers on buses, trains and in stations, adding both protection and greater visibility.

Clarke said Metro is adding “screens” this week at stations to inform people they are under video surveillance. Buses, he said, also have surveillance cameras aboard.

Transit police, meanwhile, also have increased recruiting efforts and are graduating more recruits than in previous years to fill long-standing officer shortages.

