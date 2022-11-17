The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Two people fatally shot in Va. home invasion, police say; man in custody

November 17, 2022 at 1:54 p.m. EST

Two people were killed during a home invasion in Virginia late Wednesday, officials said Thursday, and police have arrested a suspect in the killings.

On Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace in Dumfries for a reported shooting, Prince William County police said in a statement.

They found two adults — Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries — who had been fatally shot by a man who had forced his way into the residence, the statement said. A pit bull mix in the home was also shot and had to be euthanized, according to the statement.

Police said the suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old Woodbridge man, knew the victims and was previously in a relationship with Gainey.

The suspect was arrested in a short-term parking lot at Dulles Airport, according to police, and charges are pending.

