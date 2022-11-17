Virginia State Police taking over investigation of U-Va. shooting

Mass shooting at the University of Virginia

The latest: In an initial court appearance, a prosecutor claims that suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. fired at a football player as he slept. The U-Va. football team’s game against Coastal Carolina has been canceled as the team mourns.

What do we know about the shooting? A witness revealed new details about the U-Va. shooting, where a gunman opened fire on bus full of students, authorities confirmed. Additionally, the University of Virginia failed to report the suspected shooter to a student-run judiciary committee.

Who are the shooting victims? Officials identified the deceased victims as current U-Va. football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry.

Who is accused of the UVA shooting? 22-year-old student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is the accused gunman in the U-Va. mass shooting. He has been charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of malicious wounding.