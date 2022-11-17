Where to watch the World Cup in D.C.

General soccer viewing

For longtime D.C. soccer fans, this will be a very different World Cup. In the years since France lifted the trophy in 2018, the local soccer bar scene has been decimated by a combination of the pandemic and rent increases. A minute’s silence, please, for Summers, the Arlington restaurant that had been welcoming dedicated soccer fans since the 1980s; Lucky Bar, D.C.’s go-to soccer viewing destination for a wide variety of national and club teams; and Fado, the Irish pub that was a fixture for early-morning matches for more than two decades. Even up-and-coming soccer bars that felt relatively fresh during the last tournament, such as Ivy City’s Dock FC and Columbia Heights’ the Airedale, are no longer in business.

Spare a thought for Ireland’s Four Courts, the Arlington pub that had become one of the area’s most important soccer destinations but remains closed since a car drove through the front of the building in August, sending multiple people to the hospital. The Four Courts isn’t expected to reopen until next year.

So what is a soccer fan to do? The truth is, if you just want to watch a random game, you’ll probably be able to do so at any open bar or restaurant, since all matches are on Fox or FS1, with Spanish-language commentary on Telemundo. Multiple TVs aren’t really important, as the only time games are played simultaneously is the last game of the first round.

The key word there, though, is any open bar or restaurant. Many bars and restaurants will be targeting lunchtime crowds or the 2 p.m. kickoffs, not the early-morning matches. Peter Bayne, one of the founders of the Tin Shop group, which operates Franklin Hall, Penn Social and other D.C. bars, blames the “tight labor situation.”

“Having people come in at 9 a.m. so we can open up at 10 a.m. is getting harder and harder, especially after the pandemic,” he says, so he’s forgoing the earliest, and presumably less busy, matches. “We just can’t staff the earlier games.”

Bayne’s restaurants are taking different approaches: Franklin Hall opens at 10:30 daily in the early stages, showing 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. broadcasts. Astro Beer Hall opens at 6 a.m. on U.S. match days and 8 a.m. other days. Penn Social will open only for matches featuring France (the vast Penn Quarter bar is partnering with an organization for French expats) and the United States, and 2 p.m. games on Nov. 23 and 27, when it’s partnering with local nonprofit D.C. Scores for fundraising watch parties.

Across the Pond: The Dupont pub has become a fixture on the local soccer scene, hosting supporters groups from the Premier League and Bundesliga, and showing matches from across Europe. It’s opening for 8 a.m. games every day except Thanksgiving and offering limited breakfast menus. Lunch will be offered for matches beginning at 11. Reservations will be required for bigger matches, such as the United States vs. England. 1732 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Blackfinn: The bar near Farragut Square is no stranger to American football — weekends bring Kansas City Chiefs fans to watch games on numerous big screens — but Blackfinn is going all out for the other kind of football this month, announcing doors will even open for 5 a.m. games, with food and drink specials. 1620 I St. NW.

Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena: Washington’s first stadium sports book, which recently added “Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar” to its two levels of big screens and gambling kiosks, will be open for all 5 a.m. matches and open at 7 a.m. on other days. It received permission from the D.C. government to stay open around-the-clock. Look for a menu of breakfast burgers and burritos, as well as Bloody Marys, and daily specials and giveaways. 601 F St. NW.

Duffy’s Irish Pub: Duffy’s plans to open daily for 11 a.m. games, except on Thanksgiving, when it is closed. Starting Nov. 29, the Dupont pub opens for 10 a.m. matches. The pub is selling $42 tickets for the U.S.-England match that include a guaranteed seat and a limited open bar on beer and cider for the duration of the game. 2153 P St. NW.

Le Fantome food hall: The new Le Fantome food hall in Riverdale Park already opens at 7 a.m. daily, so a few 8 a.m. games won’t even raise an eyebrow. Order a sausage and egg sandwich or another breakfast sandwich from Sonny & Sons, a new hot-chicken-focused establishment from chef Kevin Sbraga, and spike your coffee for $1. Beers at the bar are $5 during all matches. 4501 Woodberry St., Riverdale.

Franklin Hall: Franklin Hall just added 2,400 more square feet of TVs, pool tables and bar space. It’s opening at 10:30 for 11 a.m. kickoffs, and once the calendar switches to just 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. matches, it’ll open at 9:30. Specials include $6 pints of Silver Branch’s soccer-themed Chasing the Cup lager, $6 Tito’s and Captain Morgan cocktails, and $9 nachos. Of note: This is an overflow bar for the American Outlaws and could get busy when the United States plays. 1348 Florida Ave. NW.

Grand Central: This sports-bar-with-a-sports-book in Adams Morgan received permission to open at 8 a.m. and is offering discounted drinks during all games, including $6 beers and $3 Jell-O shots. It’s extending hours for wagering, too. 2447 18th St. NW.

Inca Social: Peru, the home team at Inca Social, didn’t make the World Cup after losing a playoff to Australia. Still, the restaurant, which has locations in Arlington and Vienna, is showing 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. kickoffs on its projection screen, with sound. 1776 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, and 2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna.

Ivy and Coney: Though it’s best known for showing Michigan football and teams from Detroit and Chicago, Ivy and Coney announced on Twitter that “we’re open for anything 10 a.m. or later, closed for Thanksgiving, super busy if Michigan is also playing, and open for everything Round of 16 and later.⁠” (Basically, skip the Shaw pub on Nov. 26, when Michigan faces Ohio State.) 1537 Seventh St. NW.

Last Call: From free food to all-day drink specials, Last Call is offering plenty of incentives to get customers to watch matches near Union Market. Show up for the Qatar-Ecuador game at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, or rise and shine for the 8 a.m. England-Iran showdown on Nov. 21, and get rewarded with free Buffalo and Bergen bagels. There’s a new special each day, such as a chips and queso bar and $6 tequila drinks when Mexico plays on Nov. 22, a choice of free hot dogs or bangers and discounted bourbon and gin and tonics when the United States and England face off on Nov. 25, and free bratwurst during Germany vs. Spain on Nov. 27. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on days when there’s an 8 a.m. game, except for Nov. 24, when the bar is closed for Thanksgiving. 1301-A Fourth St. NE.

Lou’s City Bar: Lou’s has been getting more practice opening early for soccer since it became D.C.’s official Arsenal bar earlier this year. The Columbia Heights bar, which has two dozen TVs inside and on a covered patio, opens at 10:45 a.m. during the first week of the tournament, showing all 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. kickoffs, then at 9:45 a.m. beginning Nov. 29. 1400 Irving St. NW.

Midlands Beer Garden: The Midlands is opening at 8 a.m. for early games except on Thanksgiving. The kitchen doesn’t open until 2 p.m. on weekdays, so fans are encouraged to bring their own carryout or grab a bagel from Call Your Mother down the block. Games will be shown with sound indoors and out, except during the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26. (Like Ivy and Coney, the Midlands is a Michigan bar.) Drink specials include $1 off Paulaner; note that happy hour begins at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3333 Georgia Ave. NW.

Public Bar Live: One of the first bars to announce it was staying open around-the-clock during the tournament, Public Bar plans to show every game, including the 5 a.m. kickoffs, and offer food and drinks until the wee hours, though alcohol is forbidden between 4 and 6 a.m. Note that this is a gathering spot for Mexico fans and an overflow bar for the American Outlaws, and may be crowded during those matches. 1214 18th St. NW.

The Roost: The Roost’s Cameo coffee shop and Red Apron Butcher open daily for breakfast at 8 a.m. During the World Cup, the Potomac Avenue food hall’s Hi-Fi Taco and Shelter beer bar will be joining them to welcome early morning crowds. Look for bodega sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and $5 beers from Shelter’s stellar selection of low-ABV drafts and cask ales during all matches. Note that the Roost will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

Solace Outpost: Solace Brewing’s first D.C. location, which became the District’s official Manchester United bar earlier this year, will open to show every game at 8 a.m. or later, except on Thanksgiving Day, when the bar is closed. Grab a pint of the exclusive Red Devils DC Lager while you watch. 71 Potomac Ave. SE.