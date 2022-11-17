Where to watch the World Cup in D.C.

But this year is different, and not just because the tournament is being held in the fall, thanks to the weather in the host nation of Qatar. With an exciting, sometimes erratic young team built around the talents of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Didinsky, now the vice president of D.C.’s American Outlaws group, says interest in the team is sky high again — so much so that the Outlaws have arranged for four “overflow” bars where they’ll send fans if, and when, their home base, Astro Beer Hall, hits capacity. (If you remember lines forming hours before games in 2014, you’ll understand why.)
Fans across the world are experiencing this kind of excitement and hope as 32 teams prepare to face off in Qatar. Over the next four weeks, supporters wearing jerseys and face paint will pack into restaurants and bars for viewing parties full of loud chants, waving flags and, hopefully, lusty cheers at the final whistle.
The question, though, is which matches, and which bars? The time difference between Qatar and Washington is eight hours, which means the first round of matches will predominantly kick off at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., resulting in some very early mornings for fans. A number of bars have announced schedules that revolve around the daily 2 p.m. matches, hoping to lure fans who are “working from home,” or those who can slip out of the office a few hours early. (The United States, coincidentally, lucked into having all three of its group stage games fall into the magical 2 p.m. time slot.)
As of press time, 100 D.C. bars and nightspots have applied for special licenses that will allow them to stay open around-the-clock between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 and serve alcohol from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. There are two caveats, of course: Not every bar that received licenses will actually pour drinks 22 hours per day — they just have permission to do so, so check websites and social media for updates. Also, take a minute to think before heading to one of them to watch Kylian Mbappé: The list, available on the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration’s website, abra.dc.gov, includes such decidedly non-sports bars as Flash, Madam’s Organ and Good Guys.
U.S. fans
For fans of the U.S. team, the basement of Astro Beer Hall is the place to be, opening at 6 a.m. and operating with a “U.S. fans only” policy, though fans of opposing teams are welcome in the smaller, presumably less rowdy street-level bar. Didinsky and the American Outlaws’ World Cup organizing committee have been working overtime, partnering with Sterling’s Beltway Brewing on Yanks American Lager, which is packaged in eight different cans resembling classic U.S. jerseys, and creating limited-edition scarves for each first-round match, as well as U.S.-inspired jerseys and hats.
The Outlaws’ reputation precedes them: During the 2014 World Cup, lines of fans carrying Captain America shields and wearing American flag capes stretched down the block before doors opened. This year, Didinsky says, the organization is planning for crowds, enlisting four other bars to serve as “overflow bar partners”: Public Bar Live, Penn Social, Franklin Hall and Clubhouse Georgetown. When Astro hits capacity, Didinsky plans to post that on social media, so fans on their way can reroute to one of the other bars. The easiest way to guarantee access remains early arrival.
Astro Beer Hall is open to fans of all ages, though the Outlaws do warn that there could be “adult language” from time to time.
If the U.S. makes it further into the tournament, the Outlaws might move their main bar to a larger venue, but Didinsky has banned that topic for now: “I don’t want to make any official announcement or decision until we actually get out of the group, after living through Trinidad and Tobago.”
The United States plays on Nov. 21, 25 and 29 at 2 p.m. Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G St. NW. astrobeerhall.com. Free.
Other places flying the flag for the red, white and blue:
If the projection screen at your local bar isn’t big enough, consider Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, which is showing U.S. games on a movie screen. Admission is free, though the theater notes on its website that seating is first come, first served.
Georgetown’s Pizzeria Paradiso will open its basement game room 30 minutes before every U.S. first-round match. Specials include $20 for a nine-inch pizza and a draft beer, or $35 for unlimited pizza and four beers.
Boundary Stone is opening for every 2 p.m. game, but the Bloomingdale pub will open earlier if the United States makes it out of its group. Happy hour during games includes $5 local beers and $6 wines and draft cocktails.
Embassy events
The international nature of the World Cup has always been on full display in Washington. One of my favorite World Cup memories involved tucking into party subs and a cooler full of beer during a late-night viewing party at the Embassy of the Ivory Coast in 2014, and I still talk about how friends and I were showered with free-flowing champagne during a raucous party at the French Embassy after Les Bleus won the 2018 tournament. But this year, for security or logistical reasons, public viewing parties at embassies seem to be few and far between. Filling the gap, to a large degree, is Wunder Garten, a mostly outdoor beer garden in NoMa.
Wunder Garten shot to soccer fame during the 2018 World Cup, when new D.C. United signing Wayne Rooney went straight from Dulles Airport to a viewing party organized by the embassies of Belgium and the U.K. During last year’s European Championship, it hosted events during England, France and Germany matches, showing the action on large TVs and a projection screen while embassy staffers handed out tchotchkes such as flags, T-shirts and, in Germany’s case, half-liter beer mugs.
During the first phase of this World Cup, Wunder Garten’s schedule includes viewing parties with the embassies of Australia, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and Uruguay. So how did a 13,000-square-foot beer garden become the United Nations of the World Cup? “Word of mouth,” explains event coordinator Ben McEvoy. After good experiences with the U.K. and Germany, he asked their staff to contact colleagues at other embassies about hosting or co-hosting viewing parties there. He also reached out to embassies himself via Instagram and Twitter: “It’s like shooting your shot, you know?” McEvoy says the bar plans to change the menu for events, offering country-specific beers or snacks; for example, José Andrés’s Pepe food truck is slated to make an appearance when Spain takes on Germany on Nov. 27.
The big difference between Wunder Garten’s previous hosting experiences and this one will be the weather: It’s much nicer to sit outdoors at long, Oktoberfest-style tables in June than in November. McEvoy says Wunder Garten has ordered new fire pits and heaters and plans to add a third tent to help keep fans warm and dry. Wunder Garten plans to be open for most daily 2 p.m. matches, as well as the 11 a.m. kickoffs on Saturday and Sunday. “Once the first round is over and we start seeing where other teams are going and what times they are, we’ll continue watch parties with them,” McEvoy says.
Other official and quasi-official gatherings include the French Embassy supporting parties at Penn Social, and the Croatia matches at Clubhouse (see below), which were reposted by the embassy’s social media accounts.
Wunder Garten, 1101 First St. NE. Full schedule of matches on wundergartendc.com. Free.
Country-specific bars
Every four years, restaurants and bars throughout the D.C. area become virtual embassies for faraway teams. Sometimes there’s a natural fit between fans and businesses — where else would you expect to watch Germany other than an enormous beer garden with beers served by the liter? — but sometimes the connections are tenuous at best. There’s nothing particularly Dutch about Elephant & Castle, a sporty British-inspired pub near Federal Triangle. But it’s the go-to spot for orange-clad supporters of the Netherlands, who are looking forward to watching games there after missing the tournament in 2018.
The 2021 closure of soccer hot spot Lucky Bar has hit the scene hard: It was the usual gathering place for a number of fan groups, including the easygoing Denmark supporters known as Roligans. “Unfortunately, I am not aware of where you might find some Roligans this year,” writes Frederikke Rorvang Mikkelsen of the Danish Embassy. “The Embassy is not involved in any events related to the World Cup.”
If you’re looking to support a specific team, here are some ideas. Just call ahead before heading to your favorite themed restaurant: Granville Moore’s on H Street NE, known for Belgian beers and bowls of mussels, isn’t sure whether it will open for early rounds due to lack of staff.
This section will be updated.
Argentina: El Patio, the decades-old Argentine restaurant and bakery in Rockville, is opening its doors early for the 5 a.m. clash between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 — no reservations are taken — but notes that matches that don’t feature La Albiceleste will be shown only “if they fall within our [regular] business hours.” 5240 Randolph Rd., Rockville.
Belgium: Belga Cafe is opening for all Belgium games. The Nov. 27 game against Morocco, which kicks off at 8 a.m., promises “Beermosas” made with the famous Duvel strong ale. 514 Eighth St. SE.
Brazil: The Grill From Ipanema has long been a stronghold for Brazil fans, and the Adams Morgan restaurant is opening early to show all three first-round matches. Reservations are strongly suggested, and the Grill will open at noon Nov. 24 for Brazil’s opening 2 p.m. match against Serbia. 1858 Columbia Rd. NW.
Croatia: Four years ago, the Association of Croatian American Professionals took over Church Hall in Georgetown to watch its favorite team, with lines of red-and-white checkerboard jerseys running to M Street. The group is back at the same bar — now called Clubhouse Georgetown — and hosting more events, which have been promoted on the Croatian Embassy’s social media. Tickets for game watches against Belgium and Canada are $15 in advance through Eventbrite, with proceeds benefiting a children’s home in Croatia. Look for live Croatian music at halftime and a special menu with Croatian liqueurs. 1070 Wisconsin Ave. NW.
England: The Queen Vic, which attracted long lines during England’s run to the European Championship Final in 2021, opens early for all of England’s matches and all 2 p.m. games featuring Wales and the United States. Of note: Reservations are already full for the U.S.-England match. 1206 H St. NE.
France: The French expat organization l’Union des Français de l'Étranger has organized game-watching events at Penn Social in tournaments past, and it’ll be cheering for Les Bleus again on at least three occasions, with drink specials including $6 Kronenbourg. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite. 801 E St. NW.
Germany: Biergarten Haus is opening for every game starting at 8 a.m. or later, complete with limited breakfast and appetizer menus, but the biggest crowds arrive when Germany takes the field. The H Street beer garden takes reservations only for parties of 10 or more — everything else is first come, first seated. 1355 H St. NE.
Mexico: While Public Bar Live is opening for every game, expect a sea of green whenever El Tri plays. Local Meetup group Mexicanos in D.C. has arranged for all Mexico games to be played on the downtown sports bar’s biggest screen with Spanish-language commentary. 1214 18th St. NW.
Netherlands: Elephant & Castle welcomes fans of the Netherlands — just wear orange and you’ll fit in. The match on Black Friday against Ecuador has been confirmed for a viewing party; check the website dcdutch.org for updates. (The pub will be open for matches starting at 10 a.m. or later, as well as England’s 8 a.m. game against Iran.) 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.
General soccer viewing
For longtime D.C. soccer fans, this will be a very different World Cup. In the years since France lifted the trophy in 2018, the local soccer bar scene has been decimated by a combination of the pandemic and rent increases. A minute’s silence, please, for Summers, the Arlington restaurant that had been welcoming dedicated soccer fans since the 1980s; Lucky Bar, D.C.’s go-to soccer viewing destination for a wide variety of national and club teams; and Fado, the Irish pub that was a fixture for early-morning matches for more than two decades. Even up-and-coming soccer bars that felt relatively fresh during the last tournament, such as Ivy City’s Dock FC and Columbia Heights’ the Airedale, are no longer in business.
Spare a thought for Ireland’s Four Courts, the Arlington pub that had become one of the area’s most important soccer destinations but remains closed since a car drove through the front of the building in August, sending multiple people to the hospital. The Four Courts isn’t expected to reopen until next year.
So what is a soccer fan to do? The truth is, if you just want to watch a random game, you’ll probably be able to do so at any open bar or restaurant, since all matches are on Fox or FS1, with Spanish-language commentary on Telemundo. Multiple TVs aren’t really important, as the only time games are played simultaneously is the last game of the first round.
The key word there, though, is any open bar or restaurant. Many bars and restaurants will be targeting lunchtime crowds or the 2 p.m. kickoffs, not the early-morning matches. Peter Bayne, one of the founders of the Tin Shop group, which operates Franklin Hall, Penn Social and other D.C. bars, blames the “tight labor situation.”
“Having people come in at 9 a.m. so we can open up at 10 a.m. is getting harder and harder, especially after the pandemic,” he says, so he’s forgoing the earliest, and presumably less busy, matches. “We just can’t staff the earlier games.”
Bayne’s restaurants are taking different approaches: Franklin Hall opens at 10:30 daily in the early stages, showing 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. broadcasts. Astro Beer Hall opens at 6 a.m. on U.S. match days and 8 a.m. other days. Penn Social will open only for matches featuring France (the vast Penn Quarter bar is partnering with an organization for French expats) and the United States, and 2 p.m. games on Nov. 23 and 27, when it’s partnering with local nonprofit D.C. Scores for fundraising watch parties.
Across the Pond: The Dupont pub has become a fixture on the local soccer scene, hosting supporters groups from the Premier League and Bundesliga, and showing matches from across Europe. It’s opening for 8 a.m. games every day except Thanksgiving and offering limited breakfast menus. Lunch will be offered for matches beginning at 11. Reservations will be required for bigger matches, such as the United States vs. England. 1732 Connecticut Ave. NW.
Blackfinn: The bar near Farragut Square is no stranger to American football — weekends bring Kansas City Chiefs fans to watch games on numerous big screens — but Blackfinn is going all out for the other kind of football this month, announcing doors will even open for 5 a.m. games, with food and drink specials. 1620 I St. NW.
Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena: Washington’s first stadium sports book, which recently added “Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar” to its two levels of big screens and gambling kiosks, will be open for all 5 a.m. matches and open at 7 a.m. on other days. It received permission from the D.C. government to stay open around-the-clock. Look for a menu of breakfast burgers and burritos, as well as Bloody Marys, and daily specials and giveaways. 601 F St. NW.
Duffy’s Irish Pub: Duffy’s plans to open daily for 11 a.m. games, except on Thanksgiving, when it is closed. Starting Nov. 29, the Dupont pub opens for 10 a.m. matches. The pub is selling $42 tickets for the U.S.-England match that include a guaranteed seat and a limited open bar on beer and cider for the duration of the game. 2153 P St. NW.
Le Fantome food hall: The new Le Fantome food hall in Riverdale Park already opens at 7 a.m. daily, so a few 8 a.m. games won’t even raise an eyebrow. Order a sausage and egg sandwich or another breakfast sandwich from Sonny & Sons, a new hot-chicken-focused establishment from chef Kevin Sbraga, and spike your coffee for $1. Beers at the bar are $5 during all matches. 4501 Woodberry St., Riverdale.
Franklin Hall: Franklin Hall just added 2,400 more square feet of TVs, pool tables and bar space. It’s opening at 10:30 for 11 a.m. kickoffs, and once the calendar switches to just 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. matches, it’ll open at 9:30. Specials include $6 pints of Silver Branch’s soccer-themed Chasing the Cup lager, $6 Tito’s and Captain Morgan cocktails, and $9 nachos. Of note: This is an overflow bar for the American Outlaws and could get busy when the United States plays. 1348 Florida Ave. NW.
Grand Central: This sports-bar-with-a-sports-book in Adams Morgan received permission to open at 8 a.m. and is offering discounted drinks during all games, including $6 beers and $3 Jell-O shots. It’s extending hours for wagering, too. 2447 18th St. NW.
Inca Social: Peru, the home team at Inca Social, didn’t make the World Cup after losing a playoff to Australia. Still, the restaurant, which has locations in Arlington and Vienna, is showing 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. kickoffs on its projection screen, with sound. 1776 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, and 2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna.
Ivy and Coney: Though it’s best known for showing Michigan football and teams from Detroit and Chicago, Ivy and Coney announced on Twitter that “we’re open for anything 10 a.m. or later, closed for Thanksgiving, super busy if Michigan is also playing, and open for everything Round of 16 and later.” (Basically, skip the Shaw pub on Nov. 26, when Michigan faces Ohio State.) 1537 Seventh St. NW.
Last Call: From free food to all-day drink specials, Last Call is offering plenty of incentives to get customers to watch matches near Union Market. Show up for the Qatar-Ecuador game at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, or rise and shine for the 8 a.m. England-Iran showdown on Nov. 21, and get rewarded with free Buffalo and Bergen bagels. There’s a new special each day, such as a chips and queso bar and $6 tequila drinks when Mexico plays on Nov. 22, a choice of free hot dogs or bangers and discounted bourbon and gin and tonics when the United States and England face off on Nov. 25, and free bratwurst during Germany vs. Spain on Nov. 27. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on days when there’s an 8 a.m. game, except for Nov. 24, when the bar is closed for Thanksgiving. 1301-A Fourth St. NE.
Lou’s City Bar: Lou’s has been getting more practice opening early for soccer since it became D.C.’s official Arsenal bar earlier this year. The Columbia Heights bar, which has two dozen TVs inside and on a covered patio, opens at 10:45 a.m. during the first week of the tournament, showing all 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. kickoffs, then at 9:45 a.m. beginning Nov. 29. 1400 Irving St. NW.
Midlands Beer Garden: The Midlands is opening at 8 a.m. for early games except on Thanksgiving. The kitchen doesn’t open until 2 p.m. on weekdays, so fans are encouraged to bring their own carryout or grab a bagel from Call Your Mother down the block. Games will be shown with sound indoors and out, except during the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26. (Like Ivy and Coney, the Midlands is a Michigan bar.) Drink specials include $1 off Paulaner; note that happy hour begins at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3333 Georgia Ave. NW.
Public Bar Live: One of the first bars to announce it was staying open around-the-clock during the tournament, Public Bar plans to show every game, including the 5 a.m. kickoffs, and offer food and drinks until the wee hours, though alcohol is forbidden between 4 and 6 a.m. Note that this is a gathering spot for Mexico fans and an overflow bar for the American Outlaws, and may be crowded during those matches. 1214 18th St. NW.
The Roost: The Roost’s Cameo coffee shop and Red Apron Butcher open daily for breakfast at 8 a.m. During the World Cup, the Potomac Avenue food hall’s Hi-Fi Taco and Shelter beer bar will be joining them to welcome early morning crowds. Look for bodega sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and $5 beers from Shelter’s stellar selection of low-ABV drafts and cask ales during all matches. Note that the Roost will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.
Solace Outpost: Solace Brewing’s first D.C. location, which became the District’s official Manchester United bar earlier this year, will open to show every game at 8 a.m. or later, except on Thanksgiving Day, when the bar is closed. Grab a pint of the exclusive Red Devils DC Lager while you watch. 71 Potomac Ave. SE.
Walters: The sports bar across from Nationals Park, which boasts a 220-inch screen, is opening for every match that begins at 10 a.m. or later. 10 N St. SE.
Special events
The World Cup is about spectacle, and not just the action on the field. If you’d prefer to do more than just watch games in a bar, there are opportunities to do so.
The first Soccer in the Circle outdoor viewing party was held in the middle of Dupont Circle during the 2010 World Cup, drawing hundreds of fans to watch the United States draw with England. In 2014, with the support of the German Embassy, an enormous U.S.-supporting crowd cheered their team despite a loss to the eventual champions. On Nov. 21, the Welsh government is among the sponsors for a seven-hour Soccer in the Circle party. The centerpiece is the 2 p.m. match between the United States and Wales, but it also features a DJ spinning Welsh and American music, a painting collaboration with Welsh and American artists, Welsh food, and, as an appetizer, the 11 a.m. match between the Netherlands and Senegal. Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Circle NW. dupontfestival.org. Free.
Roger Bennett and Michael Davies are the “Men in Blazers,” two British-born soccer pundits with a penchant for puns and pop culture references. Their popular podcast and Peacock TV show, which are predominantly about the Premier League and the U.S. national teams, have been a gateway drug for American soccer fans, and the duo also hosts live events, including a sold-out appearance at the Lincoln Theatre in July, featuring members of Bennett’s beloved Everton squad. Bennett and Davies, known affectionately as Rog and Davo, are taking the show on the road again during the World Cup, visiting 10 cities as part of the This Cup’s For You Tour. Expect special guests and recaps of the day’s action at Capital Turnaround, as well as plenty of beer. Jerseys and blazers welcome. Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Capital Turnaround, 770 M St. SE. meninblazers.com. $50-$90.
If your dog loves Lionel Messi or Christian Pulisic as much as you do, bring it to the World Pup party at the dog-friendly Barkhaus bar on Nov. 20. The soccer-themed event, held during the first World Cup match between Qatar and Ecuador, includes photo ops, a food truck for dogs, free puppuccinos, and food and drink specials for humans, too. Dress your four-legged friend in an international outfit to win prizes, or fill out a World Cup bracket. A portion of the day’s proceeds benefits Action Against Hunger. Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barkhaus, 529 E. Howell Ave., Alexandria. brewskisbarkhaus.com. Free.