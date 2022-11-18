Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in killing of pregnant woman who went missing

A man pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman who went missing in Loudoun County, Va., more than a decade ago, authorities said.
Decker’s family reported she was missing less than a month after that, according to the sheriff’s office. Her body has never been found.
Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) said she was proud Decker got justice. Decker’s family did not respond to requests for comment on the case.
“On behalf of Loudoun County and our office, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Bethany Decker,” Biberaj said in a news release. “We appreciate their patience and support.”
Roldan’s plea comes after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to shooting another girlfriend in the face in Moore County, N.C., according to WTOP.
Roldan is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing in February. The Loudoun County public defender’s office, which represented Roldan, did not respond to a request for comment.