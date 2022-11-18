Man found dead after Gaithersburg blast died by suicide, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A massive explosion that ripped through a Gaithersburg condominium building Wednesday was set off by a mid-floor unit owner whose aim was to commit suicide, Montgomery County's police chief sai­d Friday.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36. Police said if he were still alive he could have been "criminally culpable" because several people were injured and because of the extensive property damage.

Authorities said they were still investigating how exactly the blast was sparked.

An autopsy showed Quizon died of smoke inhalation and burns, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference.

A missing person report for Quizon was filed to Montgomery County police on Wednesday, Jones said, but the report did not list the address of the destroyed condominium. Those who reported him missing did not know he owned the condo unit, which was purchased in August, according to Jones.

Interviews with people who knew Quizon showed he “made statements that were indicative of an intention of suicide,” Jones said. He added: “We have no information to believe that Mr. Quizon intended others to be harmed in this incident.”

Jones said that Quizon may have worked in the scrap metal business. A suicide note was found, according to Jones, but he would not disclose its contents.

No further information about Quizon was immediately available. Jones said he’d had no prior contact with police.

How Quizon took his life is not yet clear, officials said.

At around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, an explosion erupted in two condo buildings on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg, destroying or severely damaging nine units.

At least 14 people were injured, according to officials, and a body was found Thursday after authorities searched through the rubble with heavy machinery and cadaver dogs. Ten people who were hospitalized have since been released, officials said.

In the past six years, two massive explosions at apartment complexes in Montgomery have been linked to natural gas. An explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments in 2016 was caused by faulty equipment in a gas line. Another at Friendly Gardens Apartments earlier this year was the result of human error from a person working on pipes.

