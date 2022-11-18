Montgomery Co. police data collection is ‘woefully inadequate,’ audit says

Gift Article Share

A two-year outside audit of the Montgomery County Police Department — a 1,200-officer force in Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction — found “woefully inadequate” data collection and recommended the agency expand its internal affairs capacity and beef up training for officers interacting with residents undergoing mental health crisis. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The findings, detailed in a 126-page report released Friday, identified other concerns as well — even as the audit stressed the department overall provides good service and is addressing many of the identified shortcomings.

“The MCPD [Montgomery County Police Department] is a high-performing organization,” the report concluded. “Yet like all high-performing organizations, there is not only opportunity for improvement, but continuous improvement is essential to maintaining pace with constantly changing environmental circumstances and public expectations.”

Advertisement

The county tapped an outside consulting firm specializing in public safety, Effective Law Enforcement for All, to audit the department’s policies and practices. The audit is just one of many measures the county and jurisdictions across the nation have taken to change policing.

The report pointed to “major gaps in both data collection and analysis.” It also said “inadequate data hampers any understanding of the real problems around use of force incidents” and recommended making data related to use of force publicly available.

“MCPD’s systems for tracking and classifying uses of force, [Crisis Intervention Team] responses, and Calls for Service are outdated and woefully inadequate relative to the Departments’ needs, generally accepted practices, and the public’s demand for transparency,” the report said.

Advertisement

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said that better data tools are on the way.

“The Montgomery County Police Department is amid procurement for a new Records Management System, which will allow for implementation of several data sets,” Elrich wrote in a letter that was part of the audit released Friday.

The larger report pointed to highlights of the department’s work.

“There was excellent handling of domestic abuse calls for service; officers used appropriate de-escalation where necessary and were empathetic, well-trained and informed,” the report said.

Auditors watched more than 500 video recordings taken by officers’ body cameras that showed them interacting with residents. “Most officers were courteous and friendly while handling calls for service and traffic stops,” the audit stated, adding that “there were no indications of racial bias in the [body camera] incidents observed.”

Advertisement

David Douglass, president of Effective Law Enforcement for All, said that Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones embraced a detailed look at its operations and has been open to suggestions and recommendations. Speaking directly to him at a news conference Friday, Douglass told Jones: “You embraced this, you welcomed it, you made everyone available to us. You’ve partnered with us.”

The police department has already made some changes based on preliminary findings from the audit released earlier. Some of those changes include the “hiring of a civilian Ph.D., to oversee the police training curriculum” and “to direct development of law enforcement training materials as recommended by the audit.”

At a news conference on Friday, Elrich noted that the decision to have the audit performed predated the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police.

Advertisement

“This decision to move in this direction was taken before George Floyd,” Elrich said. “We did not get woke when George Floyd happened.”

In his letter addressing the audit, Elrich added that the county needs to continue to expand efforts to address mental health concerns.

“Too often law enforcement has been left to manage situations that society has failed to address. My administration has invested in continued expansion of the Mobile Crisis & Outreach Teams,” he wrote. “Those teams have increased the calls that receive a mental health provider only or a joint mental health provider and law enforcement response. In 2020, MCOTs responded to 495 calls for service. In 2021, that number increased to 979. This expansion will continue and move to more mental health professional only responses.”

The auditors concluded that the department’s Crisis Intervention Team “does not use data or analytics to inform strategy or operations. Its work has been self-described as being ‘reactive’ to incoming calls and referrals.”

Advertisement

Auditors also addressed Internal Affairs investigations of incidents where officers use force.

“Revise MCPD use of deadly force investigation policies and protocols to require a prompt, separate, parallel administrative investigation of each officer-involved shooting, and require the preparation of a report documenting investigative findings,” one of the suggestions said. “This would be an improvement on the current IAD administrative report.”

Auditors also found that shortcomings in data collection and analysis limits how well the department can understand demographic information on its encounters with residents.

GiftOutline Gift Article