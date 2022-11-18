Closing arguments to begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other associates of the extremist group, capping the highest-profile prosecution to arise from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The trial of Rhodes — a former Army paratrooper and Yale Law graduate who has become one of the most visible figures of the far-right anti-government movement — poses a major test of the Biden Justice Department’s strategy of countering domestic terrorism and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s vow to hold “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol that day. But prosecutors over a seven-week trial at a federal courthouse blocks from the riot scene accused him of plotting an “armed rebellion” to prevent the lawful transition of presidential power after the 2020 election, organizing followers to come to the Washington area prepared for violence and ready to die if President Donald Trump called on private military groups to help him hold power.

Rhodes and four co-defendants that day staged an “arsenal” of firearms in nearby Virginia and several seized the opportunity to forcibly breach the Capitol with a mob to prevent Congress from confirming President Biden’s 2020 election victory “by any means necessary,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler said during the trial.

Defense attorneys have asserted that there was no explicit order or plan by defendants to attack or enter the Capitol and therefore no conspiracy or agreement to engage in illegal conduct.

Advertisement

The defense accused prosecutors of treating Rhodes’s “rhetorical” and “bombastic” statements as criminal. Rhodes himself testified that his only goal was to lawfully lobby Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. He argued the president could legally call on the military and private military groups, overturn the election and keep power.

“All my effort was [aimed] at what Trump was going to do,” Rhodes testified, adding that the group brought firearms as part of Oath Keepers’ “standard operating procedure” for defensive purposes, or to be prepared for Trump to take lawful action.

Rhodes called it “stupid” and “off-mission” for co-defendants to enter the building. He said he had “nothing to do with” stockpiling of weapons, and asserted that his calls to resist federal authority were meant to apply after Biden took office, not to keep Trump in power.

Advertisement

Evidence at trial left unanswered whether Rhodes and accused co-conspirators acted independently of political actors. Rhodes and several charged followers were in contact with Trump post-election advisers who spent weeks making unfounded allegations of election fraud. Some served as security guards for longtime Trump political confidant Roger Stone, “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, and former national security aide Michael Flynn, witnesses testified.

On the day networks declared the election for Biden, Nov. 7, 2020, Rhodes allegedly shared a text with Stone and others asking, “What’s the plan?” He then shared an action plan with the same “Friends of Stone” group as well as with an Oath Keepers leadership group chat that included bullet-points from an anti-government uprising in Serbia that suggested storming its parliament.

“We aren’t getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit,” Rhodes told Oath Keepers at the time. He repeated the message in encrypted chats and open letters to Trump with mounting urgency. Even four days after Jan. 6, 2021, he told an alarmed intermediary, who recorded Rhodes and later assisted the FBI, that it was not too late to use paramilitary groups to stay in power by force.

“If he’s not going to do the right thing, and he’s just gonna let himself be removed illegally, then we should have brought rifles,” Rhodes said on the recording. “We could have fixed it right then and there. I’d hang f----ing Pelosi from the lamppost,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

On trial with Rhodes are Kelly Meggs, 53, an auto dealership manager from Dunnellon, Fla., who prosecutors described as the “Florida state lead” on Jan. 6; Kenneth Harrelson, 42, a medically discharged former Army sergeant and father of two from Titusville, Fla., who prosecutors called the “ground team lead”; Jessica Watkins, 39, another Army veteran and bartender and organizer from Woodstock, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell, 68, a retired Navy intelligence officer from Berryville, Va.

Advertisement

All are accused of conspiring to engage in sedition, to obstruct Congress’s affirmation of President Biden’s victory and to impede lawmakers from performing their official duties on Jan. 6. The first two charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, who went into the Capitol, are also accused of damaging property, and all but Watkins are charged with destroying evidence. Four additional defendants indicted with the same group in January face a second trial next month.

All were among the first 11 defendants hit with the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riot in January, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Two co-defendants have pleaded guilty but did not testify in Rhodes’s case. Five leaders of the right-wing group Proud Boys, including Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, were also charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol breach in June and are scheduled for trial in December.

Meggs and Harrelson did not testify, but their attorneys argued that they helped police inside. Watkins on the stand apologized for interfering with police by yelling “Push!” with a mob trying to break through a line of officers blocking a hallway to the Senate, but said there was no plot to block a vote certification she thought was already completed or to oppose federal authority.

Caldwell testified that charges against him were a “great exaggeration.” He likened his role to that of a “tour guide” for Oath Keepers and asserted that messages by him about staging and transporting “heavy weapons” across the Potomac River by boat were “creative writing.” He said his statements on Jan. 6 were a “play-by-play” describing actions by others, not himself.

Advertisement

Watkins said she recruited her five-person Ohio State Regular Militia to join the Oath Keepers in late 2020 not to keep Trump in power by force but to protect Americans from “enforced vaccination” under President Biden and U.N. forces, or a Chinese invasion through Canada.

“There was talk of the Insurrection Act, but no one was taking it seriously. I would put it below the Chinese invading,” said Watkins, explaining why immediately after Jan. 6 she texted co-conspirators about having a “bug-out” plan for Oath Keepers to retreat to the Kentucky hills to fight like the “NVA,” or North Vietnamese Army.

Although nine of at least 33 accused Oath Keepers members or associates have pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, only two of seven who have pleaded to conspiracy charges testified for the government against Rhodes.

Advertisement

Those two — former Florida Oath Keepers members Jason Dolan and Graydon Young — each admitted conspiring to obstruct Congress. They testified that they had a “common-sense” understanding or awareness that it was Rhodes’s “commander’s intent” to stop Congress from confirming Biden’s election victory through armed combat if necessary, knowing that doing so would be treasonous.

“I participated in a conspiracy to obstruct Congress,” Young said. “We were going to disrupt Congress, wherever they were meeting.”

GiftOutline Gift Article