Man dies after vehicle goes into Potomac River, police say

November 18, 2022 at 5:34 p.m. EST
D.C. police have identified a Maryland man who they said died after a vehicle he was in went off the George Washington Memorial Parkway and plunged into the Potomac River on Thursday night along the border with Virginia.

Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro died at a hospital in Virginia, according to a D.C. police spokesman. A woman who also was in the vehicle was rescued and survived, police said.

Police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how Gunn died. The spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Police said the vehicle was found about 9:30 p.m. submerged in the water near the Humpback Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Tidal Basin.

