Answer Man admits there was a time when any mention of Foxhall Road brought to his mind a Colonial manor house he assumed must have once stood in the area. Surely the road north of Georgetown took its name from Fox Hall, which in turn must have taken its name from the animals who lived in the nearby woods.

Well, it turns out Foxhall Road NW was named for a person. And his name wasn’t even Foxhall. It was Foxall: Henry Foxall, America’s first big-time defense contractor.

Foxall (1758-1823) was an Englishman who immigrated to Pennsylvania and set about making agricultural implements at his Philadelphia foundry. After Thomas Jefferson asked him to open a foundry in Washington to manufacture weapons, you could say that Foxall transitioned from plowshares into swords. In 1800 he moved to Washington, establishing the Columbia Foundry. He was soon making about 100 cannon a year.

The foundry was on the banks of the Potomac, across from the Three Sisters Islands, an easy commute from Foxall’s Georgetown home and an even easier one from his summer home, Spring Hill Farm. That estate was on land bounded today by P Street, 44th Street and Foxhall Road NW.

Foxall sold the foundry in 1815, the same year he funded the construction of a Methodist church at 14th and G streets NW. He had become wealthy building tools to kill men, now he would endow a tool to save their souls. (The descendant of that church, Foundry United Methodist, is on 16th Street NW.)

Last week in this space, Answer Man explored Foxhall Crescents, an upscale 1980s housing development designed by Arthur Cotton Moore that aped the Royal Crescent in Bath, England. Not far away is an earlier housing development that is even more redolent of Blighty: Foxhall Village.

Visiting Foxhall Village is like stumbling upon a quaint English town that has magically materialized between Reservoir Road, Foxhall Road, Glover-Archbold Park and P Street NW. The only way it could be more English is if a series of mysterious murders there had come to the attention of an amateur detective who uses her disarming skills to reveal the culprit.

The first ad in The Washington Post for Foxhall Village appeared on Oct. 4, 1925. Even allowing for the hyperbole of the times, it came on pretty strong: “Never before in the history of the Nation’s Capital have homes like this been offered to the people of Washington! This is a literal fact!”

Developers Harry K. Boss and H. Glenn Phelps had purchased land that had been part of Foxall’s Spring Hill Farm. Boss had apparently become smitten with English rowhouse design on a trip to England, a trip that included a visit to the aforementioned Royal Crescent in Bath.

The firm hired District architect James Cooper to design 190 townhouses in the Tudor Revival style. This is a look immediately recognizable by its half-timbering: dark wooden beams standing out against a pale stucco background. Cooper’s designs also included slate roofs, decorative herringbone brickwork, double-hung wood sash windows and chimneys topped with decorative clay pots. (As with other exclusive developments in Ward 3 at the time, racial covenants prohibited the sale of homes to African Americans and Jews.)

Foxhall Road was once known as Ridge Road, for its position along the high ground overlooking the Potomac. It was also occasionally rendered on maps as “Foxall” Road. Boss and Phelps chose the “Foxhall” spelling for their village. When another developer, William Waverly Taylor, built 106 rowhouses on land south of the Boss and Phelps neighborhood in 1928, he dubbed the development Foxall Village. It also featured Tudor Revival style homes.

Six more houses were built five years later by a third developer, Cooper Lightbown and Son. These, too, were Olde English-y in design. In 2007 the entire neighborhood — some 310 buildings — was designated the Foxhall Village Historic District.

When The Post wrote about Foxhall Village, it complimented the way the dwellings were arranged, with some homes further out, others further back — staggered setbacks, in architect parlance. This created “a pleasing individuality” while also “preserving the harmony of each group.”

Thus, within a mile of each other we can see two architects choosing two different approaches: At Foxhall Crescent, Moore attempted to make separate houses look joined, while at Foxhall Village, Cooper attempted to make connected houses look separate.

Paul and Charlotte DonVito moved into Foxhall Village in 2002. Charlotte is English. Does the neighborhood remind her of where she grew up?

“Yes,” said Paul. “But, if anything, it’s a more perfect England than where she was from. It’s definitely an idealized version of Britain.”

Ye Olde Helping Hand

