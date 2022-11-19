Community, family demand justice after killing of 13-year-old boy

Gift Article Share

Antoine Agnew stood in the middle of his yard Friday, near the spot where 10 days earlier his son had been shot in the head, and shared a memory of the last time he saw his son leave their home in the Temple Hills area of Prince George’s County, Md. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On the afternoon of Nov. 8, his 13-year-old son, Jayz Agnew, walked outside to rake fallen leaves as he was told to do. Antoine Agnew followed Jayz outside with a leaf blower to make the boy’s job a bit easier and then went back inside.

“I said, ‘Jay, go ahead; get these piles up.’ And I said, ‘When you finish, come get me and then I’ll show you how to use this leaf blower,’ ” Antoine Agnew said.

The father never got the chance to teach that lesson. Police officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Jameson Street about 5:20 p.m. and found Jayz with gunshot wounds, authorities said. He died in the hospital on Nov. 11.

With his wife, Juanita Agnew at his side Friday evening, Antoine Agnew recalled those horrific moments as dozens of family members, friends and community residents surrounded the couple at a candlelight vigil.

“I look back, and I saw my son, and I ran out the door, I saw him laying on the ground,” Antoine Agnew continued. “And at that point, that’s the worst thing that a mother or father can ever see.”

The crowd included families of other slain children, elected officials and residents gathered to demand justice for the Agnew family and to decry gun violence.

The parents and others in the gathering wore white T-shirts with green letters, Jayz’s favorite color, that said “Justice 4 Jayz” on the front and No more silence end gun violence” on the back.

“I see parents walk around with T-shirts [dedicated] to their children and never thought that one day that would be me,” Juanita Agnew told the group.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives knocked on doors and handed out fliers for hours, starting in the parking lot at 2200 Iverson Street, across the street from where the shooting occurred, as they sought information about the killing, Prince George’s County police spokesman Brian Fischer said. Police have not suggested a motive for the killing.

Those who knew the eighth-grader called his death “senseless” and described a laid-back, caring older brother who was shot while doing an afternoon chore.

At the vigil, Juanita Agnew called on county leaders for more street cameras to ward off gun violence. She said that there are no county-owned cameras on her street and that private security cameras did not seem necessary in a community where the family felt safe. The house sits on a corner of an intersection in a neighborhood of mostly older residents.

“You should not be so scared to have your kids in the yard. That’s just something that’s totally unheard of. It’s unacceptable,” Juanita Agnew said. “As a people, we need to stand up against this and do what we can, together, collectively.”

County council member-elect Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7) spoke at the vigil and said she plans to propose legislation to expand the use of surveillance cameras by providing access to surveillance equipment for community members and to create incentives for business owners to use the cameras.

“Making sure that our community is safe, that we can hold people accountable for moments like this is important,” Oriadha said.

The warmth of hot cocoa cups in the 40-degree weather and warm stories about Jayz kept the vigil goers steady as the evening drew on.

A group of Jayz’s classmates through years of elementary and middle school took the microphone to share their favorite memories of him. One girl recalled that they would joke with each other and that he would tease her about being one day older than she. Another said that they always smiled at each other and that with him gone, going to school is not the same.

The lyrics of “Way Maker,” a gospel song that Juanita Agnew sang at Jayz’s bedside while he was on life support at a hospital, blasted from speakers as friends of Jayz’s were invited to write notes of encouragement on posters showing his face.

“Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness, my God, that is who you are,” echoed across the Agnews’ yard.

At the vigil’s end, Jayz’s grandfather Vincent Davis recalled his grandson’s love for climbing trees, where he could always find him when he looked up.

Mourners called in unison “Long Live Jayz,” as they released white and green balloons into the sky. Many were ensnared in the branches of trees he once climbed.

