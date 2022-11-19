In Virginia, a spicy celebration of fermented joy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For those who still do it the traditional way, November is the month after the cabbage harvest when families and friends gather to make a year’s worth of kimchi, slathering a pungent red paste into the folds of the cabbage and stuffing it in to jars to ferment. The jars are buried in the ground, or, in the modern era, stored in a special kimchi fridge. The resulting dish, ubiquitous in Korean cuisine, is salty, sweet, spicy, sour and carries a punch of umami.

In Korean culture, kimchi is far more than that. It tells the story of the history and persistence of the Korean people, of the peninsula’s geography and climate. It is a source of pride. It brings families together, with some still gathering to prepare dozens of heads of cabbage each fall.

For these reasons and many more, Virginia will mark its first Kimchi Day on Tuesday, to recognize the centrality and import of the dish for Koreans, and to celebrate the growing Korean American community in the commonwealth.

On Saturday, in recognition of the milestone, the Korean American Women’s Association hosted a kimchi festival at Good Shepherd Evangelical Church in Springfield, reenacting a familial ritual. At folding tables throughout the church cafeteria, a racially mixed crowd of about 150 got a chance to make their own kimchi, donning plastic gloves and smearing the paste — reddened by gochugaru, the Korean chili powder — in the folds of the cabbage.

Virginia’s Kimchi Day was established when Elaine Shin (D), the first Korean American woman to serve in the state House of Delegates, proposed a resolution to make it official in January. It passed with bipartisan support.

“We are home to one of the largest Korean populations in the country. The communities of Annandale and Centreville in Northern Virginia are vibrant and bustling population centers and hubs,” Shin said, stumping for the resolution during a Rules Committee hearing, according to WAMU/DCist.

Northern Virginia, and Annandale in particular, is home to a robust Korean community, where signage displays Hangul lettering and where Korean restaurants, churches, grocery stores, bakeries and beauty stores abound. So strong are the ties between the region and Korea that Fairfax County Economic Development Authority has an office in Seoul.

Mark Keam, who is Korean American and recently retired from the House of Delegates to serve in the Biden administration, said Kimchi Day recognizes an important cultural export, and the way that Korean culture is being embraced in the United States. Keam, who moved to the United States as a teenager, said he was shy about sharing Korean food and culture growing up, worried that it “would clash with mainstream American culture.”

“In fact, it’s the opposite,” Keam said. “By coming and bringing our stuff here and using it and making it mainstream, we’re actually helping create American culture.”

President Biden and Vice President Harris welcomed popular Korean boy band BTS to the White House in May to talk about anti-Asian hate. Korean food has also become more ubiquitous, with items like kimchi now available at many mainstream grocery stores. Yumi Hogan, the Korean-born wife of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, famously installed a kimchi fridge in the governor’s mansion. “Crying in H Mart,” the memoir of a Korean American musician who interrogates her biracial upbringing, is a bestseller.

But it was not always this way. When EunSook Loiland, 60, moved here more than three decades ago, there was not much of a community.

“I could have never imagined this,” said Loiland, a professional pianist, gazing around the room at people with plates piled high with Korean specialties — noodles, dumplings, meat and savory kimchi pancakes. “I am so excited about this.”

Loiland grew up in Korea, moved to London and then, on a trip back to Seoul for a fall festival, met an American soldier stationed there. The two fell in love, and she moved to Virginia to be with him on a fiancee visa. But his distaste for kimchi imperiled their relationship. When he asked her to stop eating it, she nearly left him.

“Why should I marry him? Kimchi is my life,” she said, recalling what she was thinking at the time. But he got over it and now consumes more kimchi than his wife.

And on Saturday, the longtime married couple arrived together at Good Shepherd Church with their son to prepare kimchi.

