Alleged ‘Potomac River rapist’ found dead in jail awaiting trial

Gift Article Share

A man charged in a brutal 1998 rape and murder in the District and linked to nearly a dozen other sexual assaults in the city and Maryland was found dead in jail Saturday, D.C. authorities say. Giles Daniel Warrick, accused of being the “Potomac River Rapist,” was scheduled to go on trial Nov. 30. Instead, authorities are now investigating his death. Further details could not immediately be released, D.C. police spokeswoman Elizabeth Grannis said Saturday afternoon.

Warrick was arrested in South Carolina in 2019. Through DNA testing, police had linked him to the slaying of Christine Mirzayan, a woman who on Aug. 1, 1998, was abducted and dragged into the woods off Canal Road in Georgetown. Her body was found a day later. Police said Mirzayan had been sexually assaulted and struck in the head with a 73-pound rock.

Advertisement

Police suspected Warrick, 63, of being connected to as many as 10 brutal attacks in the area. Warrick, a father of three, lived in Maryland and worked as a landscaper at the time of the crimes.

His lawyer, Stephen Mercer, declined to comment Saturday.

Advances in genetic testing allowed police to have genetic samples collected at crime scenes compared with people who submitted their DNA to explore their family lineages. That led police to five relatives, and detectives narrowed the list to Warrick, authorities said.

After finding the DNA link, police went to a home where Warrick then lived in South Carolina and asked him for a DNA sample. Police told him the results would take weeks, but they took less than 24 hours. During that time, police kept the home under surveillance. When they suspected Warrick was about to flee, they arrested him.

Inside the home after the arrest, police found what they said was a “goodbye letter” to his fiancee. “I’m so sorry this ended this way,” Warrick wrote. “I left you in a mess. I never meant for this to happen. All I wanted to do is love you. Please forgive me. Please don’t cry. All my junk is yours.”

GiftOutline Gift Article