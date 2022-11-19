In memorial service, UVA community will mourn shooting victims

Six days after a University of Virginia student opened fire aboard a bus returning from a field trip — killing three of his fellow students and wounding two others — the university will gather for a memorial Saturday afternoon to honor the dead.
“Shared grief … is a keen reminder that it is our bonds with each other and with a common community that give us the strength to endure,” U-Va. President Jim Ryan said in a videotaped message to students on Wednesday evening, observing that “there’s nothing normal about what we’re going through as a community.”
The memorial comes as members of the public and university struggle to understand what motivated suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. to allegedly carry out the killings last Sunday — and amid questions about whether university officials could have done more to prevent the tragedy.
On Thursday, Virginia’s state attorney general announced the appointment of a special counsel to review how university officials assessed the threat Jones posed to the campus. U-Va. officials say the 22-year-old had come to the attention of an internal threat-assessment team after another student reported that Jones said he had a gun. University officials requested and are cooperating with the attorney general’s review.
Jones was arrested and is being held in custody as Virginia State Police investigate the fatal shootings.
The memorial event will be live-streamed.
