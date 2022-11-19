The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

In memorial service, UVA community will mourn shooting victims

By
November 19, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST
Students and community members at the University of Virginia gathered Monday for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch/AP)

Six days after a University of Virginia student opened fire aboard a bus returning from a field trip — killing three of his fellow students and wounding two others — the university will gather for a memorial Saturday afternoon to honor the dead.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry will be remembered during a public ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The event will take place on a Saturday when U-Va.’s football team — for which Chandler, Davis and Perry all played — has canceled its scheduled game against Coastal Carolina University.

“Shared grief … is a keen reminder that it is our bonds with each other and with a common community that give us the strength to endure,” U-Va. President Jim Ryan said in a videotaped message to students on Wednesday evening, observing that “there’s nothing normal about what we’re going through as a community.”

The memorial comes as members of the public and university struggle to understand what motivated suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. to allegedly carry out the killings last Sunday — and amid questions about whether university officials could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

On Thursday, Virginia’s state attorney general announced the appointment of a special counsel to review how university officials assessed the threat Jones posed to the campus. U-Va. officials say the 22-year-old had come to the attention of an internal threat-assessment team after another student reported that Jones said he had a gun. University officials requested and are cooperating with the attorney general’s review.

Jones was arrested and is being held in custody as Virginia State Police investigate the fatal shootings.

The memorial event will be live-streamed.

