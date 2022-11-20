Bowie driver charged with homicide in fatal wrong-way car crash

Gift Article Share

A Maryland woman is facing criminal charges for her role in a fatal wrong-way car crash that briefly shut down a portion of Interstate 97 early Saturday morning. The five-car collision occurred near Route 32 at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight According to authorities, Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, was traveling north in a 2009 Honda Accord on the interstate’s southbound lanes when she collided with a 2012 Ford Fiesta heading in the opposite direction.

The Ford’s passenger — Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis — was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Following the initial fatal collision, a second crash took place after the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV swerved to avoid crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to the police. A fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, hit debris from the earlier impacts.

Bryant-Pelloni, the driver allegedly going in the wrong direction who triggered the fatal crash, was arrested at the scene, police said. She was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter and other related charges.

She remains in custody before an initial court appearance.

