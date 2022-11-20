D.C. woman, 18, fatally shot in NoMa hotel room

Akira Wilson was pronounced dead after authorities were called to the 1200 block of First Avenue NE. The victim was discovered in a room at the Hilton Garden Inn, south of New York Avenue NE, according D.C. police officer Hugh Carew.

Officers from the 5th District were called to the location around 9:50 p.m. after the sound of a gunshot was reported at the address, according to a police news release. D.C. Fire and EMS Department personnel who responded to the scene were unable to find any signs of life, and Wilson was pronounced dead.