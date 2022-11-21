Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Burke Wong is a native Washingtonian, born in 1956 at Georgetown University Hospital. His is a fairly unusual first name. In the decade that Burke was born, James was the most popular boy’s name, followed by Michael, Robert, John and David. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight According to the Social Security Administration, since the year 2000, Burke has never appeared in the “Top 1,000” list of U.S. names. So how did he end up with it? Today I’m sharing more naming stories, including the one for Burke, a retired Justice Department attorney who lives in South Bethany, Del.

“My older brother was born in 1954 and his pediatrician was Dr. Frederic Gerard Burke of Georgetown University Hospital,” he wrote. “Apparently, my parents loved Dr. Burke and decided to name me after him. As my 93-year-old mother recounts the story, when she took me to Dr. Burke for my first pediatric appointment he asked her, ‘Well, how did you select that name?’

Advertisement

“She recounted how she loved the care he gave my older brother as the reason. Dr. Burke then announced, ‘Your first appointment for Burke is free!’”

Burke Wong graduated from Georgetown University in 1977 (“Hence, I am a Hoya since birth!”) and during his time there, the football team had a running back named John David Burke, Dr. Burke’s son.

Wrote Burke: “Finally, sometime in the 1990s I was on campus at a Georgetown University alumni function wearing a name tag. A young man walked up to me and asked how I got that name. I recounted the story and he told me to wait, he wanted me to meet his wife. He returned with his wife and said to her, ‘This guy was named after your grandfather!’”

Welcome to the Burkeverse!

The first — and arguably best — job that Marianne Rankin’s diplomat father had in his 30-year State Department career was being posted to Paris.

Advertisement

“I was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris, during his tour there,” wrote Marianne, of University Park. “My parents wanted to give me a French name. They finally decided on ‘Marianne’ (always one name, never two). She is the woman on the stamps and the coins; she is currently on the euro. She is analogous to Uncle Sam. There couldn’t be a more French name than ‘Marianne.’”

Marianne majored in French in college and has kept up the language. “Although regrettably I have spent little time in France since infancy — a total of a couple of months years ago — I feel ties to it, and am pleased with the name I have.”

Madeleine O’Brien of Derwood is pleased with her Gallic name, too. When her father was serving in France during World War II, he managed to go to Paris, where he visited La Madeleine, the Catholic church in the 8th arrondissement.

Advertisement

“He was most taken by it and thus my name Madeleine,” she wrote. “When I married my name became Madeleine O’Brien which I find quite lyrical.”

The District’s Martey Longmire is one of four boys. They grew up in Knoxville, Tenn., where their father was a huge fan of the University of Tennessee sports teams and of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Martey’s oldest brother was named after University of Tennessee football player Rocky Ratliff: Rockey. Their father added an “E.”

“My next oldest brother is Stanley, named after Cardinals player Stan Musial,” Martey wrote. “Seeing a trend with the ‘E,’ my parents named me Martey after Marty Marion, who played shortstop for the Cardinals.”

When Martey’s younger brother came along six years later, his father couldn’t think of another player whose name ended in “ey.” Wrote Martey: “My Mom suggested he be named Jeffrey. His middle name is Dean, named for Dizzy Dean, another Cardinals player. Thank goodness they didn’t name him Dizzy!”

Advertisement

Or Dizzey.

Ford Daab of Gainesville, Va., is named after his Uncle Ford, the firstborn son of his maternal grandfather.

Wrote Ford: “This grandfather was at the time a sheriff in Texas and named my uncle after Bob Ford, the man that shot Jesse James. My grandfather thought it was great that the worthless, no-good outlaw had been taken care of.”

Aleta Embrey’s older brother loves to say that her name came from the funny papers. And it did, specifically “Prince Valiant in the Days of King Arthur,” which still runs in The Washington Post.

“Queen Aleta of the Misty Isles is a major figure in the comic strip,” Aleta wrote. “My dad liked the name.”

It is a lovely name, much better than being named, say, “Olive Oyl.”

Helping Hand

Helping Hand is the name of The Washington Post’s annual fundraising drive. I would love it if you would put your name on a donation to one of the three District charities I’m writing about this year: Bread for the City, Friendship Place and Miriam’s Kitchen.

All three of these nonprofits are working to end hunger and homelessness in our area. To give, visit posthelpinghand.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article