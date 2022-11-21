The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police investigate killing of 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park

Prince George’s County police found the remains of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, almost two months after she was reported missing, officials said

November 21, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. EST
Prince George’s County police are investigating the killing of a 17-year-old girl after skeletal remains were found in Takoma Park, the department said Monday.

County police identified the victim as Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt. She was reported missing on Oct. 3 by a family member after not having contact with her family since Sept. 22, Greenbelt Police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said.

Prince George’s County detectives opened a death investigation after remains were found in a wooded area on Nov. 15 at about 12:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Drexel Street, police said.

Police said an autopsy ruled the death a homicide and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and identify who killed Diaz-Santos, police said.

