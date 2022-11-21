Police investigate killing of 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park

Prince George’s County police are investigating the killing of a 17-year-old girl after skeletal remains were found in Takoma Park, the department said Monday.
Prince George’s County detectives opened a death investigation after remains were found in a wooded area on Nov. 15 at about 12:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Drexel Street, police said.
Police said an autopsy ruled the death a homicide and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive and identify who killed Diaz-Santos, police said.