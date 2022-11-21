D.C. police arrest teen in shooting of 14-year-old boy

Gift Article Share

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with shooting and wounding a 14-year-old boy early last month in Southeast Washington, according to a statement from police. The victim, Antoine Junior Manning, was shot again on the same block about three weeks later, on Oct. 31, and died. Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, confirmed Antoine was the same victim in both shootings in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested Friday and charged as a juvenile with assault with a dangerous weapon. His name was not divulged because of his age. Police said they are seeking additional people involved in the shooting, which occurred Oct. 9.

Sternbeck said he could not comment on whether the 15-year-old is also suspected of being involved in the Halloween night shooting that killed Antoine. No arrests have been made in that homicide.

Advertisement

Authorities have not described a possible motive in either shooting but they have said they believe Antoine was targeted in the homicide. He had been a ninth-grader and aspiring football player who dreamed of the NFL and was described by his family as a young ladies man. His funeral was Friday.

At least four other teens or children were shot the two weeks before Antoine’s killing, including a 15-year-old shot aboard a Metro train, a 4-year-old wounded by a bullet not meant for him and another 15-year-old killed on a porch. Still another 15-year-old was fatally shot in Northeast Washington on Nov. 4.

Antoine attended Digital Pioneers Academy and enjoyed dancing and the latest TikTok trends. His father said he had charisma with the ladies. “He was a good person. He had a good heart,” Antoine Brown, Antoine’s father, said after the death. “And they took my son away from me. Oh God, I’m never going to see my son again.”

The younger Antoine, known as “Twon,” played football for the Watkins Hornets Youth Association team called the “Clockboyz” for three years, according to team administrators and multiple parents of other players.

Emily Davies contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article