Alleged ‘Potomac River Rapist’ found hanged in D.C. jail, records show

The alleged “Potomac River Rapist,” charged in a 1998 rape and murder in the District and suspected in at least nine other sexual assaults in the city and in Montgomery County, Md., was found hanged with bedsheets at the D.C. jail on Saturday, according to a police report made public Monday.

Corrections officers cut the sheets, which had been attached to a locker in his cell, and performed CPR, the report says, offering new details on the death of Giles Daniel Warrick, 63, who was awaiting trial scheduled for Nov. 30.

The report says Warrick was found around 8 a.m. by an officer during routine rounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Officials with the D.C. Department of Corrections did not respond to an interview request on Monday but issued a statement on behalf of Tom Faust, the agency’s director, saying it is “committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the men and women in our custody and care.”

Warrick’s attorney, Stephen Mercer, declined to comment on Saturday, and he did not return a telephone message or an email sent Monday. A woman who answered the phone at an address linked to one of Warrick’s relatives in South Carolina said she had no comment. “This is a family matter,” she said Monday. Efforts to reach other relatives were not successful.

After police arrested Warrick in South Carolina in 2019, authorities said they found a letter he had written to his fiancee that a judge said showed evidence of his “consciousness of guilt.” The letter said: “I’m so sorry this ended this way. I left you in a mess. I never meant for this to happen. All I wanted to do is love you. Please forgive me. Please don’t cry. All my junk is yours.”

Authorities have said they linked Warrick through DNA testing to the slaying of Christine Mirzayan, a woman who was abducted and dragged into the woods off Canal Road in Georgetown on Aug. 1, 1998. Her body was found a day later. Police said Mirzayan had been sexually assaulted and struck in the head with a 73-pound rock. Authorities have said they have also connected Warrick to eight sexual assaults in Montgomery County and another in the District.

Warrick, a father of three, lived in Maryland and worked as a landscaper at the time of the crimes.

Steve Thompson contributed to this report.

