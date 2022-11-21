World Cup watch party brings devoted soccer fans to D.C. park

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britt Robinson could have stayed home or gone to a bar to watch the United States play Wales in its opening game of the World Cup on Monday afternoon. But what fun would that be? Instead the 27-year-old congressional staffer opted to join 1,000 or so other fans at Dupont Circle for Soccer in the Circle, an outdoor watch party for the U.S. men’s first World Cup game since 2014.

“It’s not every day you get to be outdoors with other people cheering for your country,” Robinson said. “It’s pretty special.”

That sentiment was echoed by many others who managed to clear their schedule to watch the midafternoon game on two large screens in the park, undeterred by the below-average temperatures that hovered in the mid to high 40s.

Hesham Ibrahim, 45, who moved to the United States from Egypt nine years ago, brought his sons and nephews to the circle. Draped in an American flag, the Fairfax resident said he had been waiting for this day all year to cheer on his team.

Advertisement

“The United States has given so much to me and my family,” Ibrahim said as his son Youssef Ibrahim interpreted. “This is the smallest thing we can do to show our thanks.”

The event was hosted by the Welsh government, so the Wales team had fans in the circle as well. Though distinctly outnumbered, they sang along to their national anthem with gusto and never stopped cheering.

Aubryn Walters, an American who studied in Wales, came to watch the game decked out in the Welsh colors. Walters would root for the red and green, she said, but she also hoped to meet other people from Wales and work on her language skills.

“I practice my Welsh on Duolingo and it’d be nicer to practice it in person,” she said.

Before kickoff, the atmosphere was light and cheery. Dance music played. Beers were consumed surreptitiously — the National Park Service park is an alcohol-free zone — and free popcorn and shortbread cookies were provided.

Advertisement

After kickoff it was all business.

Soccer is a full-attention sport, and this was a devoted crowd. There were long stretches of attentive and intense silence punctuated by bursts of applause or gasps of anticipation as the U.S. team dominated the first half. “U-S-A” chants started and then subsided. Yellow cards cautioning American players were jeered. A chorus of groans arose as yet another attack fizzled out.

But then, magic. The team’s star player Christian Pulisic threaded a deft pass to winger Timothy Weah who scored with style, and the Dupont crowd erupted in cheers, hugs and high fives. A man wearing an American flag as a cape dropped to his knees and raised his fists to the heavens. This is what they had missed out on in 2018, when the U.S. team failed to qualify for the tournament.

At halftime, Welsh fans were not holding out much hope.

Advertisement

“It’s very stressful. I’m not feeling very optimistic,” said Seth Thomas, 23, who came with his sister Rachel Thomas, 29, to root for Wales. The siblings grew up in Columbia, Md., but they were there representing their father, who is Welsh.

His sister checked her phone.

“If my boss asks, I’m monitoring emails,” she said.

This year marks the first time the World Cup has been hosted in a Middle Eastern country. The first full day of football from Qatar was not without controversy. The captains of seven European teams, including Wales, had planned to wear armbands in support of LGBTQ rights. But they abandoned the protest when FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, warned that players wearing the armbands would receive yellow cards. That would severely hamper the team as the player would be ejected were he to receive a second yellow card in the game.

Advertisement

The last-minute decision by FIFA to penalize players for wearing the armband was seen as an effort to not offend the host country where same-sex sexual acts between men is illegal and can subject them to seven-year prison terms. The teams relented on the armband-wearing but not without voicing frustration.

Qatar has also faced protests and condemnation for its treatment of migrant laborers who came to the country to build the stadiums and hotels in preparation for the event.

At the Dupont Circle viewing party however, the focus was entirely on soccer and the game being played. The United States needed only to build on its first-half attack and its first World Cup victory in eight years would be theirs.

But as dominant as the U.S. team was in the first half, they were sloppy and uncertain in the second half. Pressure from Wales built, the U.S. crowd groaning with each misplay by the Americans. After escaping from several dicey situations, the defense was finally overwhelmed and Welsh star Gareth Bale was fouled and awarded a penalty kick. He did not miss.

Advertisement

After 10 minutes of extra time, the game ended as it began: Tied. A deflating result for the U.S. fans at Dupont who had been thrilled by the team’s first-half performance and expected it to continue. There was no rejoicing to be had — except among the Welsh contingent. The park emptied out quickly.

“It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, but it was a good time,” said Elena Bachrach, 32, moments after the game ended. She was walking home from a doctor’s appointment when she decided to join the crowd in the circle. Now she wants another opportunity.

“I was surprised to see so many people out here,” she said. “I hope they do this again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article