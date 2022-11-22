Family mourns 18-year-old high school student found slain in D.C. hotel

Gift Article Share

The last Toni Cole knew, her daughter was supposed to go to the movies Saturday — and she had asked permission about staying the night at a friend’s house. Cole said she last talked to 18-year-old Akira Wilson about 8:35 p.m., and the two were supposed to connect a bit later.

Cole said she dozed off, and had a bad feeling when she woke up about two and a half hours later and couldn’t reach her daughter. By that time, police had found the high school student fatally shot in a Hilton Garden Inn in Northeast Washington.

Police have described her death as a homicide and said they are seeking a person of interest. In recent months, several teens — including some under 18 — have been shot in the District, including a 15-year-old who was shot and wounded aboard a Metro train and another 15-year-old, who was shot and killed while sitting in a porch.

“I want my daughter so bad. It’s so hard because, being a mother, anything she needed help with, I could help,” Cole said. “I can’t fix this and I don’t know how to deal with not being able to fix this. I will never see my daughter again.”

Cole said her daughter was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School. She also took math and psychology classes at Trinity Washington University, in hopes of getting a jump-start on college work, according to relatives and the school.

Cole said her daughter hoped to attend Florida State University and study mortuary science. Wilson wanted to open her own funeral home, which her mother and grandmother said they were willing to put their retirement funds toward. Trinity Washington University President Pat McGuire said in a statement that Wilson was on the high school honor roll and engaged with the Tourism, Hotel and Hospitality Academy, and that her death was “a great loss to her family and her schools, as well as the entire DC community.”

“She had a big heart and she wanted to help whoever she could,” Cole said. “Somebody was selfish enough to take my daughter away from me. She didn’t deserve this.”

On Tuesday, around a hundred of Wilson’s friends, classmates and relatives gathered by Jackson-Reed High School to release balloons in her memory.

Simona Spicciani‑Gerhardt, who teaches Italian at Jackson-Reed and had Wilson as one of her students, recalled how she once volunteered to make and sell 2000 individually packaged desserts for a field day last year. Spicciani‑Gerhardt said students on Monday organized a bake sale to raise money to support Wilson’s family.

“She was a hard worker, and that’s the spirit that I remember and love about her,” Spicciani-Gerhardt said.

Police have not said what they believe sparked the shooting, and Cole said she is at a loss to understand how her daughter could have ended up a homicide victim.

She said after 12 calls to her daughter on Saturday, she texted Wilson, “I pray you are okay,” and said she was “on my way” to the friend’s house where she believed Wilson was staying. She said another relative soon told her to go to the hotel, in the 1200 block of First Street NE.

“I don’t even remember how I reacted because I was so angry,” Cole said. “I didn’t want Akira in that area.”

Wilson’s grandmother, Dawn Perry, called the news “devastating” and said that no parent should have to bury their own child.

“They just came back from Mexico on Monday, and by Saturday, she’s deceased,” Perry said. “She was special and a happy child.”

Cole said her daughter was her best friend and “came every morning to my room with her arms out to give me a hug.” She said she has only been able to go to Wilson’s room once since her death, and has held the 18-year-old’s nightgown close to her heart.

Cole said she and Wilson had just finished student federal aid applications and started early enrollment for colleges.

“I won’t be able to give her the party that I was giving her for graduation. I won’t be able to travel down to her college and decorate her room. She was going to be her greatest, and now she can’t,” Cole said. “I’m never going to be okay again.”

