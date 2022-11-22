D.C. police close mystery disappearance case with murder arrest

Gift Article Share

In September 2020, Brian Ward was reported missing under mysterious circumstances — the day after gunshots were heard on Allison Street in Petworth, two blocks from where he lived. Now, two years and two months later, D.C. police believe they know what happened. The 17-year-old Ward, they suspect, was killed in a botched marijuana deal in a black Acura seen speeding away from the gunfire in Northwest Washington, and his body was dumped in the woods in Maryland.

It took police nearly 14 months to find the Acura — evidence that authorities said helped lead them to Ward’s skeletal remains on Dec. 2, 2021. On Monday, D.C. police arrested a man they said they had first questioned at the start of their investigation.

Brandon Nguyen, 24, of Laurel, Md., was charged with second-degree murder and on Monday was ordered detained by a judge. His attorney, Mary Paloger, declined to comment on the case. Nguyen told police that he shot Ward in self-defense, according to the arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

For Ward’s family, the lengthy search for the teenager when he was missing along with the lengthy search for his suspected killer after his body was found have been excruciating. The family endured false leads and false sightings, including what police determined was a hoax ransom call seeking $7,000 for his safe return.

Their ordeal ended with their worst fears realized.

“For me, it’s really been a lot of pain,” said the victim’s father, Jonathan Ward Sr., a 53-year-old grocery store clerk who grew up in the District and has lived in Petworth for 15 years. He said his son was a junior at Luke C. Moore Opportunity Academy, was the middle of eight children, played the drums at church and took an interest in fashion design.

“I have some days where I just cry,” the elder Ward said.

The gunshots on Allison Street, on the edge of Rock Creek Cemetery, occurred the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, and scattered bystanders who took cover behind parked cars. Police reported finding broken glass along a curb that appeared to be from a car window. People heard squealing tires and told police they saw a dark colored vehicle, possibly a black Acura, “peeling” away.

Police said they found no victim or evidence someone had been shot, though one person told them “his man” was not answering calls and couldn’t be found, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The next day, Brian Ward’s family reported him missing.

In the affidavit filed in court, police offered a detailed recitation of their case and evidence. Police said Brian Ward’s father found a number on his son’s social media that police traced to Nguyen. Detectives questioned Nguyen at his house in Laurel and said in the affidavit that he denied owning a black Acura. Nguyen said he recalled Brian Ward from social media but never met him, according to police.

In November 2021, police said they learned that Nguyen’s father had owned a 2013 black Acura and had sold it around Oct, 5, 2020, days after Brian Ward disappeared. Police tracked down the new owner and searched the vehicle.

Police said in the affidavit that “there was obvious discoloration to the carpet under and behind the front passenger seat, as if the carpeting had been cleaned or bleached.” Police reported finding suspected blood splotches and more stains under a rear passenger seat. Police also said it appeared a rear side window had been replaced.

The affidavit says police returned to Nguyen’s house in Maryland and questioned his father. The court document says that the father gave “incomplete statements” but told police he had sold the car, and that his son told him he had been robbed during a marijuana deal. Efforts to reach Nguyen’s father, who was not named in court records, were not successful.

Detectives then went back to Nguyen, now living with his grandfather in California. Police said that this time, Nguyen told them he and Brian Ward argued in the black Acura over whether the money or the marijuana should be handed over first, the affidavit says.

“It was then the decedent pulled a gray and black gun on him and announced a robbery,” police said in the affidavit, summarizing Nguyen’s account. Police said Nguyen told detectives that he and Brian Ward struggled over the gun and that Nguyen got control of the weapon. Nguyen said Brian Ward pulled a knife “and came at him again,” according to the affidavit.

“Nguyen admitted he shot the gun and that he was defending himself,” police said in the affidavit, adding that the defendant said he drove away because Brian Ward’s friends were chasing him and he was scared being caught with drugs.

Police said Nguyen directed them to woods off an isolated part of Contee Road in the Laurel area, near where he lived. On Dec. 2, 2021, police said they found Ward’s skeletal remains. Police said the cause of death was homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. No gun or knife has been located, but police said in the affidavit they found a picture on social media of Brian Ward with a gray handgun that appeared to have been taken days before he disappeared.

Jonathan Ward questioned the account Nguyen gave police and said his son was not known to have a knife. “If he got the gun away, why would he still shoot him?” Ward said. “If it was self-defense, why did he need to run? Why did he need to dump his body? Why did someone have track him down? Why did he sell the car?”

“All that happened does not point to it being self-defense,” Jonathan Ward said.

The elder Ward said his son was active in the family’s church and paid closed attention to young parishioners with disabilities, “He was like a big brother,” the father said, adding his son had no prior troubles with police and was respectful at home.

Jonathan Ward said his family, including his wife of 27 years, is surviving. But he said he sometimes feels overwhelmed, fearing he might someday “drop dead because of the grief.”

