“We weren’t sure we were going to have a Thanksgiving,” Zenaida Massey told me last Thursday. “If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know what we’d do.” We were at Bread for the City, a nonprofit that helps alleviate hunger and homelessness in the District. This month, the charity has been distributing instant Thanksgiving from its two locations, on Good Hope Road in Southeast and here on Seventh Street NW. People have been lining up every day to receive a grocery bag full of food, a $50 debit card and a turkey.

“Or a chicken, if that’s a better option for them,” said Trazy Collins, director of the food and clothing programs at Bread for the City.

Massey, who lives in Northeast, had stood in line for two hours. She was planning on getting a turkey for herself and her three children.

“I grew up in North Carolina,” she said. “We don't play when it comes to eating.”

Different holidays mean different things to different people. Some aren’t celebrated by everyone. But if there’s one American holiday that’s for everybody, it’s Thanksgiving.

“It centers on food,” Collins said. “For those who are food insecure, they worry about how to provide a Thanksgiving meal. That’s at the top of people’s minds starting in September and October: making sure they can do that for the family.”

Bread for the City helps. The organization does a lot — runs medical and dental clinics, provides legal services, operates a diaper bank — but providing food is central to its mission. All year long it distributes bags of groceries, some 305,000 last year. November is for turkeys.

Or it usually is, anyway. The pandemic and supply chain issues meant no turkeys in 2020. Instead, Bread for the City distributed $50 debit cards. In 2021, it distributed $75 debit cards. This year, clients were able to receive groceries, a turkey or chicken, and a $50 debit card.

“This is like the ultimate choice,” Collins said. “You have 50 dollars you can spend however you want for your family’s needs at Thanksgiving.”

Some people use the cards at grocery stores, others to order something from Amazon.

“The ones that always get me are the children’s clothing stores,” Collins said. “That really speaks to my heart.”

On Thursday afternoon, a line stretched from the door of Bread for the City and down Seventh Street NW to P Street. Inside, volunteers from the law firm Perkins Coie, along with businesses Prosek and Energetics, were filling bags and handing out turkeys. Howard University students have been volunteering this month, too.

“Howard's been holding it down," said Izzy Moody, associate volunteer coordinator for Northwest.

At the head of the line, Bread for the City staff asked for basic information: identification and proof of District residency. They also entered demographic details to help get a picture of who they’re serving.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible and be as low barrier as possible,” Collins said. “The biggest takeaway is we are seeing people from all eight wards, from every corner of the city, people from all different backgrounds, people who have never used our services before, people who never expected to need our services but are in a position this year where $50 is life-changing.”

The groceries vary from day-to-day. Typically they include a combination of canned and fresh fruits and vegetables. Today it’s tangerines and acorn squash. There’s stuffing, too, and macaroni and cheese.

Bread for the City entered the season estimating it needed 12,000 turkeys, which it gets from a wholesaler. It quickly realized the need was higher. By Thursday, it had distributed 14,000. (By the time Holiday Helpings came to its close on Friday, 16,000 birds had been handed out.)

Collins said turkeys have been expensive and hard to come by this year.

“We’re paying 15 to 20 percent more than I have ever paid for turkeys wholesale,” she said. “If they're expensive for us to get, just imagine how much more expensive they are for people to access outside the wholesale realm.”

The aim is to give without question, to give without judgment.

“There’s enough judgment in this world,” said Collins.

Too many people who don’t have to stand in line for food question the motives of those who do.

“We’re not here to do that,” she said. “We’re here to help. We can’t help with everything but we’re here to lighten the load a little bit this holiday season.”

You can help

Bread for the City is a partner in The Washington Post Helping Hand, our annual fundraising campaign. I hope you’ll consider making a donation to this worthy group. Just go to posthelpinghand.com.

To give by mail, make a check payable to “Bread for the City” and send it to Bread for the City, Attn: Development, 1525 Seventh St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Thank you.

