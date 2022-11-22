Fairfax County detectives make arrest in 34-year-old sex assault case

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police arrested a 61-year-old man Monday in a 1988 rape of a woman in the Baileys Crossroads area after matching a recent fingerprint record and a DNA sample to evidence recovered more than 30 years ago. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police charged George Thomas Jr. with two counts of rape, one count of sodomy and one count of abduction.

“In this case, justice is delayed, but justice is not denied,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference about the arrest Tuesday.

Maj. Ed O’Carroll said at the conference that the incident occurred at 5195 Leesburg Pike, when two people approached a then-22-year-old woman and attacked her.

The woman was forced into her vehicle and driven by the men to a secluded location in Northern Virginia, where she was raped, O’Carroll said. O’Carroll said the men then drove her to a different location and raped her again. The victim was able to flee in her car, police said.

Fairfax County police collected forensic evidence, including fingerprints found on the car. Sketches of potential suspects were also created, O’Carroll said. There were no DNA matches in the case for decades.

“Then a break comes. An astute FCPD fingerprint examiner matched a fingerprint that was found on the victim’s vehicle to a fingerprint on an unrelated, new Alexandria city arrest record that was on file,” O’Carroll said.

Gregory Allen Thomas, the man in that 2020 case in Alexandria city, had since died, O’Carroll said, though officials believe he was one of the men involved in the case. But detectives learned that he had an older brother: George Thomas Jr. O’Carroll said detectives did a forensic evidence analysis on a cigar George Thomas discarded recently and found that it was a direct match DNA match to evidence that was collected in the 1988 case.

“He might have smoked his last cigar,” O’Carroll said.

Dick Cline, a detective on the case who retired in 2007, said at the conference that he was thankful the case was closed.

“It is rewarding that even though it’s more than 30 years later, it’s just it’s a blessing,” Cline said. “It’s a blessing from above.”

Thomas was booked into the Montgomery County jail after being arrested at a Metro stop, though he will be transported to the Fairfax County jail. He was denied bail. No lawyer could immediately be located for him.

