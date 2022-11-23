Walmart shooting suspect was a store manager, company says

Guns in America

Mass shootings: There have been more than 600 mass shootings across the nation in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as any event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed, and includes many incidents with no fatalities. Such events have been on the rise in recent years, and a disproportionate number of shooters in the U.S. are young men.

Visualizing gun violence: These charts help show the the extent to which gun violence impacts people across the country.

Gun laws: Until the bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June, congressional efforts to significantly change gun policies had largely failed for at least a decade. The effectiveness of gun control laws is often debated politically — here’s what research shows.

Trying to stay safe: What should you do in the still-unlikely event you find yourself someplace where an armed person has opened fire? Experts say people should plan their escape route, move away from gunfire and find a way to regain a sense of control.