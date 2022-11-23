Walmart shooting suspect was a store manager, company says

The man who walked into an employee break room in a Chesapeake Walmart and started shooting Tuesday night was identified by the company and police as Andre M. Bing, 31.
Few details emerged about Bing in the hours after he allegedly killed six people and wounded six more. Walmart said he had worked for the chain since 2010, and was an overnight team lead, supervising employees who stock the store while it is closed. Bing did not appear to have a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. Family members could not be immediately located.
Chesapeake tax records show that Bing bought a three-bedroom house on East Eva Boulevard in 2019, with Interstate 464 running along the rear of his property. Chesapeake police Chief Mark G. Solesky said police served a search warrant on the house early Wednesday, but he declined to say what officers found there. Tire tracks from police vehicles could be seen on the property’s front lawn Wednesday.
Two neighbors said they had little contact with Bing since he moved in.
Vera McDuffie said Bing moved into a house two doors from hers on East Eva Boulevard about two to three years ago and, as far as she knows, he lives alone.
“Nobody that I knew knew anything about him,” said McDuffie, who is 65 years old and has lived in her house more than three decades. She said the only time she sees him is when he cuts his lawn.
“His yard is immaculate,” she said. McDuffie said she believed Bing lived alone, and that she had not seen police or any trouble at his house.
McDuffie said she frequently shopped at the Walmart where Bing worked, but she did not know Bing worked at the store until she saw the news Wednesday morning. The Walmart shooting, she said, “makes me want to move.” She said police had been at Bing’s house all night, though they left in the morning, replaced by news media.
Vera McDuffie’s husband, James McDuffie, 67, said he talked to Bing just once, shortly after he first moved in to the house. McDuffie said he was mowing his lawn and saw Bing pushing a riding lawn mower up the street. James McDuffie said he approached Bing and asked him why he did not put gas into the mower and drive it to his house.
“I didn’t think of that,” James McDuffie said Bing told him.
McDuffie said Bing told him he worked at Walmart and that his sister and mother had died of covid in New York.
