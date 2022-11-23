Longtime D.C. turkey giveaway ends early amid high demand, tensions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District’s largest food pantry shut down its Thanksgiving turkey giveaway early for the first time in its 30-year history, after overwhelming demand raised tensions and safety concerns. Bread for the City, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income D.C. residents obtain food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services, had planned for its Holiday Helpings program to run from Nov. 1 until Wednesday. But it instead ended the giveaway last week, after giving out holiday meals to 16,000 households, at a cost of $1.6 million.

Organizers said they were not prepared for the demand in their first in-person Thanksgiving distribution since before the pandemic — one that had increased the contents of its holiday offerings compared to previous years.

In 2019, about 10,000 families received a turkey and other groceries. In 2020 and 2021, Bread for the City electronically distributed gift cards worth $50 and $75, respectively, usable in bricks-and-mortar or online stores. This year, clients received a “holiday bundle” of turkey, other groceries and a $50 debit card.

The organization had anticipated about 12,000 households this year, but the enhanced offering, combined with increased economic hardship, resulted in long lines outside the centers, with clients standing in unseasonably cold weather for three to four hours, said Ashley Domm, Bread for the City’s head of advancement and chief development officer. Domm said 1,200 to 1,500 people a day had come to the organization’s two centers, in Northwest and Southeast Washington. Many were seniors and people with disabilities.

“The way it was going, we just couldn’t guarantee our staff’s safety and the safety of people in the lines, because our facility and our staffing weren’t built to handle so many people,” Domm said.

So, on Thursday, the organization cut it off. Among the factors that contributed to the decision was an “intensity increase in the final days, heated words exchanged in line and directed toward our staff,” said George Jones, Bread for the City’s chief executive. “Everyone was grinning and bearing it, and we did that as long as we could,” he said. There was also a theft of 10 $50 gift cards, Domm said.

Jones sympathized with those in line.

“Picture [the Transportation Security Administration] and everybody trying to get a turkey from you, but the TSA line is out in the cold in November,” he said. “You had to see it to understand how intense and challenging it was, and if you were there, the question might have been, ‘Why didn’t you stop earlier?’ ”

Clients reacted to the news on Facebook and Twitter, in English and Spanish. Many praised the program, and some said they were relieved they had gotten their turkeys before the cutoff. Several expressed indignation that a theft had occurred at a place that helps people in need.

After increasing its supplies as demand rose, the organization was left with 3,000 undistributed turkeys, which Jones said would probably be distributed to other organizations holding giveaways. “So at the end of the day,” he said, despite the early cutoff, “it may be that we were able to serve 19,000 to 20,000 households.”

Jones said Bread for the City will study this year’s giveaway to inform how to proceed in the future, including possibly finding a larger venue.

In the meantime, other turkey drives in the area continued as planned. The Washington Nationals co-sponsored an event to give away turkeys and bags of food Monday at Nationals Park; the giveaway will continue Wednesday in District Heights, Md.

