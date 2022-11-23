Va. public employees begin union contract talks for first time in decades

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some public employees in Virginia have begun union contract negotiations over wages, benefits and other working conditions for the first time in more than four decades, the result of a 2020 state law that helped ignite the labor movement in what has long been an anti-union state. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Tuesday, Alexandria’s City Council agreed to fund the first collective bargaining agreement since a 1977 state supreme court ruling banned those union contracts. Among other things, the deal with city police employees increases starting salaries from $54,698 to $61,504 and offers comp time pay for designated holidays.

Firefighters and paramedics in nearby Fairfax County started along the path of contract negotiations last week when they overwhelmingly voted to unionize, while other localities and school boards — mostly in Northern Virginia — have either adopted collective bargaining ordinances that lay the foundation for such talks or are in the process of doing so.

Advertisement

“It’s an extraordinary moment,” said David E. Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union local that represents Fairfax and Loudoun general employees. “Workers across Virginia are organizing every day to win the right to a union and to win a union election.”

Virginia’s labor movement has long been anemic under the state’s nearly 75-year-old “right to work” law, which allows workers to opt out of paying union dues even if they’re covered by a union contract — making it difficult for those unions to remain financially stable.

The movement was further weakened in 1977, when the state ruled that collective bargaining agreements that Arlington County had struck with its employees were not enforceable because the General Assembly had not authorized localities to enter into labor contracts with public employees. Under Virginia’s Dillon Rule, the state legislature has authority over all matters not explicitly given to cities or counties.

Advertisement

With those decisions, public employee unions were left to lobby county and school boards for changes to salaries and benefits in what were essentially shadow negotiations and agreements that were nonbinding.

That changed after the General Assembly passed a law in 2020 that effectively nullified the 1977 court ruling — and a 1993 state law codifying the decision — by authorizing local governments and school boards to adopt collective bargaining ordinances.

The law, introduced by Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), does not apply to state government employees.

It allows public employees a greater voice in how much they earn and how long they work as local officials factor in those costs when adopting budgets, union leaders say.

“Collective bargaining makes us an absolute partner in these decisions,” said Robert Young, president of the Local 2068 of the International Association of Firefighters, which represents about 1,500 current and retired Fairfax County firefighters and paramedics in talks with the county that will likely begin in January.

Advertisement

“Now, as a matter of process, they’ll have to actually discuss these things with us and get our input and feedback,” Young said. Currently, “they can change my work schedule, they can change my pay grade, they can change anything related to how I promote or advance my career.”

Local officials have generally been supportive of collective bargaining, despite the potential fiscal impacts.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) heralded the deal his city officially entered into with its police force, which will cost $16.3 million over three years.

“This is an exciting step, and an historic step,” Wilson said Tuesday night before the council unanimously approved a resolution to fund the agreement. “When we adopted this ordinance, we did so because providing a voice for employees is important.”

In some cases, the negotiations may grow tense in what has been a sputtering local economy since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left several jurisdictions short-staffed in some departments as employees either retire early or move elsewhere.

Advertisement

In Fairfax, the firefighters and paramedics plan to press for higher pay and changes to the county’s “holdover” policy, which requires them to work additional time after a 24-hour shift if there isn’t enough personnel at the station to relieve them.

That policy has become a larger issue in recent years because the county fire department has about 50 vacant positions while some department employees use pandemic leave offered by the county, making it harder to fill shifts.

“Daily, I would say, someone at the end of their shift isn’t going home,” Young said. “And they’re having to work, at a minimum, an additional 12 hours.”

Fairfax County Executive Bryan J. Hill said the fire department is working to recruit more firefighters to fill those vacant positions, even as more of those slots become vacant because of early retirements.

Advertisement

“If we are able to get our vacancy rate to zero, holdovers won’t be an issue,” Hill said, adding that the county doesn’t yet know what the fiscal impact of collective bargaining will be because official talks have not yet begun.

The start of the collective bargaining talks for public employees in Virginia has provided a spark to the Washington region’s broader labor movement, which has lately seen workers organizing at Starbucks coffee shops or independent books stores while working to influence policy decisions that affect their workers, Broder said.

“It’s an extraordinary wave of organizing,” Broder said, noting that employers in the private sector have worked to quash those efforts. “But it’s still a very difficult process.”

Guzman said public employees in Northern Virginia are now in a position to push for regionwide changes to the workplace because nearly every jurisdiction will have a collective bargaining ordinance — a prospect that might give pause to local officials worried about costs.

“This is going to be a learning curve for all localities,” Guzman said. “Of course, there is going to be some fear. Of course, there is going to be some resistance because this is something that is brand new.”

GiftOutline Gift Article