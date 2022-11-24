D.C. police investigating shooting of teen boy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting at 17th Street NE and East Capitol Street NE that wounded a teenage boy. According to First District Commander Tasha Bryant, officers received a report of multiple gunshots at 1:24 p.m. Thursday. Officers were already on-site, Bryant said, because they were working the Turkey Bowl football game at Eastern High School.

The victim, a male around 15 years old, suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg, Bryant said at a news conference.

The victim, who was transported to a hospital, “will be fine,” Bryant said, “and is in a stable condition.”

Initial reports suggested an older-model Toyota Camry was on the scene, so officers are looking for that vehicle, Bryant said. It was last seen traveling toward East Capitol and Texas Avenue. They believe a woman may have been driving the vehicle.

Advertisement

Bryant said the shooting is not connected to a fight that happened earlier in the day at the game.

“This is not connected to the game at all,” Bryant said. “The game continued to go on without incident. We were able to dismiss everyone from the game peacefully with no further incidents. We do not believe the victim was at the game. … This is an event that we host every year without issues. I don’t want this to tarnish the rest of the day for everyone else. I don’t want this incident to make people think this is not a positive event. It is.”

Several other young people have been shot in the Metro area over the past month. In late October, 14-year-old Antoine Junior Manning died in Southeast Washington of gunshot wounds. It was the second time he’d been shot that month. A 15-year-old was fatally shot in Northeast Washington on Nov. 4. And another 15-year-old was shot aboard a Metro train. A 4-year-old also was wounded by a bullet not meant for him.

“I’m tired of standing in front of you guys talking about gun violence,” Bryant told reporters Thursday. “This right here is frustrating for me. I’m tired of talking about gun violence. I’m tired of seeing kids be victims. I’m tired of seeing kids victimize other children. We have to do better than this, but it’s going to take all of us together to see us stop.”

GiftOutline Gift Article