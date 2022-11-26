Pedestrian fatally struck on Northern Virginia road, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Manassas on Prince William Parkway, according to police in Prince William County, Va.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The police crash investigation team concluded that the driver, who was in a 2005 Toyota Sienna, was westbound on Prince William Parkway when he struck Williams, “who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway,” authorities said.
Police said that “speed or impairment” did not appear to be “factors in the collision on the part of the driver.” Authorities continue to investigate the crash.