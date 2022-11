The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the crash took place shortly before midnight at the intersection of N. Berline Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The pedestrian struck was Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, of Lovettsville.

Authorities said that Henderson was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, and that there was no indication “driver impairment or speed” were factors in the accident. They said that the driver, whose name they have not released, remained on the scene.