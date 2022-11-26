D.C. police investigate shooting as possible road rage

D.C. police are investigating whether a shooting in the Third Street Tunnel on Friday night was connected to road rage.

According to authorities, D.C. police were dispatched to the 600 block of E Street SW around 8:56 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in one leg. The woman, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to a hospital, police said.