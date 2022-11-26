D.C. police investigate shooting as possible road rage

D.C. police are investigating whether a shooting in the Third Street Tunnel on Friday night was connected to road rage.
They said that the shooting occurred in the southbound portion of the tunnel, which is part of Interstate 395, but that the victim was able to drive to the address to which police were sent.
Police said the specifics of what led to the shooting are being investigated, but they said preliminary information indicated that it may have been part of a road rage incident. Authorities are looking for a black Honda Accord that may have been involved.