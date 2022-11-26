The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C. police investigate shooting as possible road rage

The gunfire took place in the southbound portion of the Third Street Tunnel on Friday evening

By
November 26, 2022 at 12:46 p.m. EST
D.C. police said a woman was shot Friday in the southbound portion of the Third Street Tunnel. (iStock)

D.C. police are investigating whether a shooting in the Third Street Tunnel on Friday night was connected to road rage.

According to authorities, D.C. police were dispatched to the 600 block of E Street SW around 8:56 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in one leg. The woman, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to a hospital, police said.

They said that the shooting occurred in the southbound portion of the tunnel, which is part of Interstate 395, but that the victim was able to drive to the address to which police were sent.

Police said the specifics of what led to the shooting are being investigated, but they said preliminary information indicated that it may have been part of a road rage incident. Authorities are looking for a black Honda Accord that may have been involved.

