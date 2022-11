Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 12:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road Southeast, D.C police spokeswoman Brianna Burch said, where they found a man fatally shot outside.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Burch said. There have been no arrests made in the shooting. Police are withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.