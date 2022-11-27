Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery, officials say

Gift Article Share

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash, which occurred near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. The site is north of Montgomery Village, and close to a commercial area.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. There is an airstrip for small aircraft in upper Montgomery, and it was unclear whether the plane was on an approach or takeoff. Rainy weather may have lowered operational ceilings.

Photographs of the site show the presence of transmission lines and the number of outages indicated that the transmission lines were involved.

The website Power Outage US. indicated that about 25 percent of homes and businesses in the county had lost electricity, at least temporarily.

One estimate indicated that the plane may have hit lines as high as 10 stories up. That could not be immediately confirmed.

