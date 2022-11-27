Police investigating road rage shooting on I-395

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 395 that left a driver injured, the third shooting in the area in less than 48 hours that police say may have stemmed from road rage. D.C. police spokeswoman Brianna Burch said the driver pulled off the freeway shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday and found a police officer at 12th Street NW and Pennsylvania Street NW. The driver had a gunshot wound to the leg, Burch said, and described being shot on I-395 while approaching the District.

Police later pulled over a driver in a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting on 1-395 South in Arlington, Burch said. The driver was cited for unrelated charges by Arlington police, and police are investigating a possible connection to the road rage incident.

On Friday night, a woman was shot in the southbound section of the Third Street Tunnel, which is part of I-395. Police are investigating whether the shooting was connected to road rage.

Saturday afternoon, someone in a car shot at a Metrobus in Southeast Washington in what authorities described as “an apparent road rage incident.” No one was injured.

