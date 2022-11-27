Police investigating road rage shooting on I-395

D.C. police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 395 that left a driver injured, the third shooting in the area in less than 48 hours that police say may have stemmed from road rage.
Police later pulled over a driver in a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting on 1-395 South in Arlington, Burch said. The driver was cited for unrelated charges by Arlington police, and police are investigating a possible connection to the road rage incident.
On Friday night, a woman was shot in the southbound section of the Third Street Tunnel, which is part of I-395. Police are investigating whether the shooting was connected to road rage.
Saturday afternoon, someone in a car shot at a Metrobus in Southeast Washington in what authorities described as “an apparent road rage incident.” No one was injured.