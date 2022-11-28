Congressman Donald McEachin of Virginia dies at 61

RICHMOND — Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died Monday, just weeks after winning reelection to Congress, his office announced.
Rountree said the office will remain open and will continue to serve McEachin’s constituents until a new representative is elected.
“Heartbroken to learn of Don McEachin’s passing,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who represents part of Northern Virginia, tweeted. “A noble friend, husband, and father. An environmentalist, civil rights advocate, faithful public servant, and a man of consequence. There was no better ally to have. I will miss him terribly.”
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.