Congressman Donald McEachin of Virginia dies at 61

November 28, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. EST
Rep. A. Donald McEachin speaks during the dedication of Richmond's Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in 2019. McEachin died on Nov. 28. (Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died Monday, just weeks after winning reelection to Congress, his office announced.

McEachin, 61, had represented Virginia’s 4th District, which covers Richmond and part of Hampton Roads, since 2017. Before that, he’d served nine years as a state senator.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement late Monday night. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

Rountree said the office will remain open and will continue to serve McEachin’s constituents until a new representative is elected.

“Heartbroken to learn of Don McEachin’s passing,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who represents part of Northern Virginia, tweeted. “A noble friend, husband, and father. An environmentalist, civil rights advocate, faithful public servant, and a man of consequence. There was no better ally to have. I will miss him terribly.”

