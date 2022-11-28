Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suicidal man in Stafford, Va.

Officials said a 36-year-old armed and suicidal man was fatally shot Sunday night by law enforcement officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.
Authorities said the deputies tried to “retreat” and told the man to drop the gun, but he refused and was “subsequently shot.” Officials said deputies gave the man first aid but that he was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were hurt.
The incident remains under investigation, and officials said the deputies were placed on routine administrative leave.
The man’s identity was not immediately released.