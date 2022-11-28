Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suicidal man in Stafford, Va.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. in the area of Garrisonville and Ripley roads. Deputies responded after getting a call about the man and tried to help him, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, but the man “presented a handgun.”

Officials said a 36-year-old armed and suicidal man was fatally shot Sunday night by law enforcement officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

Authorities said the deputies tried to “retreat” and told the man to drop the gun, but he refused and was “subsequently shot.” Officials said deputies gave the man first aid but that he was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were hurt.