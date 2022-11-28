D.C. man sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for fatal shooting

Smith pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter while armed. According to prosecutors, around 11 p.m. that August evening, the two men were standing near a parking lot in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street when Castle grabbed a bottle that Smith had placed on the hood of a vehicle. Castle then held the bottle in the air and looked at the contents. He then poured some of the remaining contents into his cup before handing the bottle to Smith. It was unclear what liquid was in the bottle, but Smith appeared to be upset after Castle poured the drink, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.