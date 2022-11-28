Student charged with gun possession at Frederick Douglass high school

A 16-year-old student has been charged with possession of a gun after bringing a weapon in his backpack to Frederick Douglass High School on Monday morning, Prince George’s County police said.
Police said the student was arrested and charged as an adult with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor. The student, whom police did not identify, was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.
In a letter addressed to families, Frederick Douglass High School Principal Daisy Nichols said that “no students or staff members were harmed in this incident” and that “the student will be disciplined accordingly.”
An investigation is ongoing, police said.