Student charged with gun possession at Frederick Douglass high school

A 16-year-old student has been charged with possession of a gun after bringing a weapon in his backpack to Frederick Douglass High School on Monday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. when a student told a school resource officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security that the 16-year-old student was “showing off” a gun while on a bus to the school located in the 8000 block of Croom Road in the Upper Marlboro area, police said. The school resource officer and security personnel found the student, who had an unloaded gun and ammunition in his backpack, according to police.