Student charged with gun possession at Frederick Douglass high school

The student is accused of 'showing off’ a gun while on a school bus to the Prince George’s school Monday morning, police say

November 28, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. EST
A student in Prince George's has been charged with gun possession. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A 16-year-old student has been charged with possession of a gun after bringing a weapon in his backpack to Frederick Douglass High School on Monday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. when a student told a school resource officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security that the 16-year-old student was “showing off” a gun while on a bus to the school located in the 8000 block of Croom Road in the Upper Marlboro area, police said. The school resource officer and security personnel found the student, who had an unloaded gun and ammunition in his backpack, according to police.

Police said the student was arrested and charged as an adult with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor. The student, whom police did not identify, was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

In a letter addressed to families, Frederick Douglass High School Principal Daisy Nichols said that “no students or staff members were harmed in this incident” and that “the student will be disciplined accordingly.”

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

