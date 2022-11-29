Deputies in Frederick County fatally shoot armed suspect

Sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County shot and killed an armed suspect after a stabbing incident that left one other person dead and involved family members, officials said.
Three other deputies “encountered an armed suspect,” officials said in a news release, and they “discharged their firearms.” The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were hurt.
Officials said the two family members who were stabbed were taken to hospitals. One of them died, and the other is in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation. Authorities didn’t release the names of any of the victims or give details of how they were related.