The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Deputies in Frederick County fatally shoot armed suspect

The shooting occurred after two other people were stabbed, one mortally.

By
November 29, 2022 at 7:56 a.m. EST
An armed suspect was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in an incident in Frederick County, Md. (Courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County shot and killed an armed suspect after a stabbing incident that left one other person dead and involved family members, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5800 block of Haller Place near Interstate 70 for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found two victims who were stabbed and started to help them.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Three other deputies “encountered an armed suspect,” officials said in a news release, and they “discharged their firearms.” The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were hurt.

Officials said the two family members who were stabbed were taken to hospitals. One of them died, and the other is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities didn’t release the names of any of the victims or give details of how they were related.

Loading...