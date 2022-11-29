Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael Blue is an observant man. You have to be when you’re a bicycle courier on the busy streets of D.C., as Blue was for 20 years. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, Blue moved through downtown like a barracuda in a shoal of baitfish, dodging open car doors, nipping through gaps in traffic, gliding through intersections.

He noticed something else, too: While some of the offices he had to stop at were disorganized, jumbled, chaotic, a charity called Bread for the City always had its act together. Maybe, Blue thought, that meant they could save his wife’s life.

When Blue learned that Bread for the City operates medical and dental clinics at its locations in Northwest and Southeast, he decided its doctors on Seventh Street NW should see his wife, Marnette Chase.

By 2002, Chase had been sick for a couple of years. “She couldn’t keep food down and she got down to 98 pounds,” Blue said. “We were scared to death.”

“I thought I was going to die,” said Chase, 54.

The couple was not wealthy, but they’d been holding things together, Blue as a bicycle messenger, Chase as a cook in D.C. public school kitchens. But years suffering from a mystery digestion issue had left Chase out of work, seriously underweight and on a regimen of medications.

That’s when Blue remembered all the times he’d picked up documents at Bread for the City.

“This was the only place that always had the [paperwork] packaged, rubber-banded and sitting on the table ready for me to grab and go,” he said. “And at three bucks a delivery, dude, that was a beautiful thing.”

Also beautiful: the methodical approach to Chase’s case taken by Randi Abramson, chief medical officer at Bread. Abramson took a step back, reducing Chase’s medication as she searched for an accurate diagnosis. (It turned out to be irritable bowel syndrome, gastritis and an oddly formed pancreas.)

“She stopped throwing up and started gaining weight,” Blue said.

“She saved my life,” Chase said.

Chase hadn’t been able to work during her illness. The couple was relying on Blue’s income as a bicycle courier.

“I’m trying to ride a bike that’s falling to pieces,” he said. “I started parking cars.”

But that income could only go so far.

“We had zero left after paying rent,” Blue said. “At some point I would feel less than a man, because I can’t provide the basic needs. … Man, we were struggling to buy toilet paper, you understand? It’s just demoralizing.”

That’s when the couple turned to another of the services offered by Bread for the City: its groceries program. Every year the charity distributes more than 300,000 bags of food to needy residents.

“The food pantry was our source of food until we started getting food stamps,” Chase said.

Over time, the couple got an intimate look at what Bread for the City does. Not just medical clinics, but groceries. Not just groceries, but a legal department that helps mediate tenant-landlord disputes. Not just a legal department, but a clothing bank. Not just a clothing bank, but a workforce development program.

In 2003, after years of being a client, Blue was asked to join Bread for the City’s board of directors.

“They instituted this amazing policy of ‘We want some of our clients on our board,’ because they thought the clients could bring a real, true perspective as to what the results were from their efforts in reaching the community,” he said. “How can we help you better? One way to figure that out was to get the clients here and ask.”

It was an offer Blue couldn’t refuse. And because Mike and Marnette are as close as a married couple can be, Chase attended board meetings, too. Chase was invited by Bread’s CEO, George Jones, to join the board, too.

Blue and Chase are in a good place now. When things are tight, they still partake of the occasional bag of groceries.

Said Chase: “Bread is really like a home to us, it’s really family to us. There’s nothing that they won’t do for us — for all of us.”

Said Blue: “It’s extremely difficult to put into words what this organization does. All I can ever tell people is you have to get involved to understand.”

